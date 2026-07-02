Chloe Bailey Recalls Catching Ex Cheating by Finding 'Lash Extension'

Chloe Bailey needed little proof to find out that her former boyfriend cheated.
The actress and singer was a guest on the Wednesday (July 1) episode of podcast Call Her Daddy and revealed to host Alex Cooper that she caught her then-boyfriend’s infidelity with a bit of sleuthing.
Around the 52-minute mark of the video below, the “Cheatback” vocalist shared that she had noticed an eyelash extension, which didn’t belong to her, and a hair tie on her ex’s shower floor.
“I kept it internal and I took a picture of it,” Bailey said about finding the eyelash. “And I texted my godmom and she's like my voice of reason. Halle [her sister], she'll have me crash out.”
The Strung star added that she had “no idea” who the other woman was but said she “peeped” the evidence and “kept it quiet until the next morning.”
“And then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new,” Bailey explained. “Like I just saw it ‘cause I still wanted my night of cuddles. I'm that toxic.”
After sharing that her ex chose to “deny” that he cheated, Bailey said that she’s gotten revenge by “responding” to men that she never would have given a chance. “And then once I'm out of it, I just won't text them back,” she continued.
In 2023, Bailey spoke on podcast The Zach Sang Show about having an unfaithful partner “a couple of times” and choosing to “move on” from them.
“I’m like ‘You know, we aren’t perfect humans, but you cheat on me? I’m out.’ And they don’t believe me until their number is blocked,” she said at the time.