Chloe Bailey Recalls Catching Ex Cheating by Finding 'Lash Extension'

Chloe Bailey needed little proof to find out that her former boyfriend cheated.

The actress and singer was a guest on the Wednesday (July 1) episode of podcast Call Her Daddy and revealed to host Alex Cooper that she caught her then-boyfriend’s infidelity with a bit of sleuthing.

Around the 52-minute mark of the video below, the “Cheatback” vocalist shared that she had noticed an eyelash extension, which didn’t belong to her, and a hair tie on her ex’s shower floor.

“I kept it internal and I took a picture of it,” Bailey said about finding the eyelash. “And I texted my godmom and she's like my voice of reason. Halle [her sister], she'll have me crash out.”