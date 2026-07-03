We love when DJs go a bit outside of the box for their edition of Five Tracks. Toronto's Damn Kids has been killing it over the last few years, releasing tracks on Trouble & Bass and remixing Pleasurekraft, and is a pretty ferocious DJ. What's dope is when he looks at the material he always wants to drop in his sets, but is never able to. We understand that pain, and appreciate him taking things into a different lane this week. Here are Damn Kids' Five Tracks.khrisd
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Another week down, another batch of huge mixes. Some of these are from the Memorial Day Weekend fall-out, others sprang up at will. Hell, DAD dropped two mixes this week. Nice variety in here, from throwback garage spun on vinyl (!) to the latest in street bass. Pick your poison and take the plunge.khrisd
There was a great crop of remixes this week, ranging from dynamic drum & bass decadence to tremendous trap tasties. Alliteration FTW. In any case, this week's batch is a bit larger than normal... but trust us, that's a good thing!androids
What are you doing with an empty dancefloor? We've got a diverse batch of mixes to help fill it up this Sunday, from a trap-fueled mixtape by DJ Wonder to banging house cuts from T Williams, with the likes of Cutline and Knight Riderz to balance things out in the middle.khrisd