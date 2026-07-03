Chainsmokers

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Two men in winter gear standing before snowy mountains
Music

The Chainsmokers Announce Return of 'The Party Never Ends' Event Series

The duo will play four cities at huge venues this summer.

Joe Price796 days ago
Pusha and Nas
Music

Pusha-T and Nas Invest in Audius Streaming Service Aiming to Add ‘Significant Revenue Streams for Artists’

Pusha-T and Nas are among a group of artists and industry veterans investing in the blockchain-enabled, TikTok-partnered streaming platform Audius.

tara mahadevan1766 days ago
rona
Music

Chainsmokers' Hamptons Concert Being Investigated for Poor Social Distancing Techniques (UPDATE)

As has been said a trillion times now in tweets, people indeed risked their lives and the lives of others to see Chainsmokers and a banking CEO perform.

Trace William Cowen2182 days ago
cardi b billboard
Music

Cardi B Is the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Front-Runner With 21 Nominations

The "I Like It" rapper is nominated in 18 categories and will have to compete against herself for various awards.

Hannah Lifshutz2662 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App