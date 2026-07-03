Chad Kerley

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Sports

Nike BMX Team Hits the Streets of Taipei

Watch Chad Kerley, Alex Kennedy, and Garrett Reynolds catch wreck in Taiwan.

Danny Vazquez5059 days ago
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Sports

Chad Kerley's MARKIT "Zero" Section "Leftovers" Edit

The latest MARKIT BMX video already has too many excellent clips of the kid, check out the stuff that got cut in editing.

Danny Vazquez5085 days ago
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Watch Chad Kerley Give a Full Breakdown of His Premium BMX Ride

Up and coming BMX star Chad Kerley runs down the specs on his bike in this video bike check.

Danny Vazquez5162 days ago
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Sports

Video: Ride BMX Recaps the Chad Kerley Vitaminwater Invitational

It was a hell of a contest with some incredible riding.

Tony Markovich5178 days ago
Sports

Watch a Live Stream of the Chad Kerley Invitational

This is a ground-breaking event for BMX

Tony Markovich5180 days ago
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Sports

Ambitions as a Rider: How Chad Kerley Is Changing BMX

This 18-year-old just won his first X Games gold and is about to host his own invite.

Tony Markovich5182 days ago
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Chad Kerley Part For The Hunt

Chad Kerley has a close to seven minute part in The Hunt's last DVD, here it is.

Danny Vazquez5198 days ago

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