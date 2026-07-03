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Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'
The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."
Barney Is Back With a Brand New Look And People Have Thoughts
Barney the Dinosaur is returning with a new animated series next year that features the beloved T-Rex as a CGI cartoon, and Twitter doesn't know how to feel.
'You People' Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI
Andrew Schulz shed some light on the kiss between 'You People' leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London in a pivotal scene of the Netflix romantic comedy.
Christopher Nolan Reveals He Recreated a Nuclear Weapon Test Without Using CGI for 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan spoke about how he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI in his upcoming historical film 'Oppenheimer.'
Watch the New Trailer for Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’
The upcoming film marks a spinoff of the main 'Toy Story' franchise and gives fans a look into the origin of the inspiration behind the Buzz Lightyear toy.
Michael Bay Rips ‘Sh*t’ CGI in His New Movie ‘Ambulance’
Michael Bay said most of the action sequences shot in his film 'Ambulance' were crafted in real-time, but expressed disappointment at a few of its CGI shots.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard Tapped for 'ThunderCats' Movie
'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard has been picked to direct a 'Thundercats' film, based on the animated TV series that ran from the mid-to-late 1980s.
Disney Is Working on a Live-Action 'Bambi' Remake
Live-action remakes have proved to be fruitful for Disney.
See a Trailer for Netflix-Bound ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution,’ CGI Remake of Franchise’s First Film
The CGI remake of 1998's 'Pokémon: The First Movie' will hit Netflix next month.
People Are Feeling Nostalgic Over New 'Blue's Clues' Clip
'Blue's Clues & You' will air on Nick Jr. in November.
Beyoncé Finally Appears in 'The Lion King' Promo
Beyoncé dropped a promo where we finally get to see her as Nala.
'Toy Story 4' Drops Final Trailer
Woody, Buzz, and new pal Forky bring the brand back to theaters this June.
'Game of Thrones' Looks Very Different Without VFX
'Thrones' has two more episodes left before bowing out for good, spinoffs aside.
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes Amid Criticism
'Sonic the Hedgehog' director Jeff Fowler has heard the Internet's concerns loud and clear.
Donald Glover on His 'Lion King' Role: 'I Wanted to Be a Part of the Global Good'
Jon Favreau's upcoming remake of the classic Disney film will hit theaters on July 19.
James Wan Says ‘Aquaman’ Not Getting Best VFX Oscar Nom Is a ‘F*cking Disgrace’
While films like 'First Man,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' all made the shortlist, DC's 'Aquaman' did not.
Sony Releases 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Christmas EP
There's another musical project to coincide with the film, but this time it goes for the Christmas cheer instead of big name hip-hop artists.