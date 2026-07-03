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Pop Culture

Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'

The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."

Brad Callas956 days ago
Barney The Dinosaur New CGI Look
Pop Culture

Barney Is Back With a Brand New Look And People Have Thoughts

Barney the Dinosaur is returning with a new animated series next year that features the beloved T-Rex as a CGI cartoon, and Twitter doesn't know how to feel.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1250 days ago
Lauren London arrives for the premiere of "You People;" Jonah Hill attends the 10th Annual Governors Awards gala.
Pop Culture

'You People' Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Made With CGI

Andrew Schulz shed some light on the kiss between 'You People' leads Jonah Hill and Lauren London in a pivotal scene of the Netflix romantic comedy.

Jose Martinez1258 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Reveals He Recreated a Nuclear Weapon Test Without Using CGI for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan spoke about how he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI in his upcoming historical film 'Oppenheimer.'

Jose Martinez1314 days ago
buzz lightyear movie cometh
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Disney and Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’

The upcoming film marks a spinoff of the main 'Toy Story' franchise and gives fans a look into the origin of the inspiration behind the Buzz Lightyear toy.

Trace William Cowen1549 days ago
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Director Michael Bay, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Pop Culture

Michael Bay Rips ‘Sh*t’ CGI in His New Movie ‘Ambulance’

Michael Bay said most of the action sequences shot in his film 'Ambulance' were crafted in real-time, but expressed disappointment at a few of its CGI shots.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1574 days ago
Adam Wingard attends the "Death Note' New York premiere.
Pop Culture

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Director Adam Wingard Tapped for 'ThunderCats' Movie

'Godzilla vs. Kong' director Adam Wingard has been picked to direct a 'Thundercats' film, based on the animated TV series that ran from the mid-to-late 1980s.

Jose Martinez1937 days ago
Bambi, poster
Pop Culture

Disney Is Working on a Live-Action 'Bambi' Remake

Live-action remakes have proved to be fruitful for Disney.

Xavier Hamilton2366 days ago
Pokemon trailer
Pop Culture

See a Trailer for Netflix-Bound ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution,’ CGI Remake of Franchise’s First Film

The CGI remake of 1998's 'Pokémon: The First Movie' will hit Netflix next month.

Joshua Espinoza2370 days ago
blues clues
Pop Culture

People Are Feeling Nostalgic Over New 'Blue's Clues' Clip

'Blue's Clues & You' will air on Nick Jr. in November.

tara mahadevan2518 days ago
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beyonce
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Finally Appears in 'The Lion King' Promo

Beyoncé dropped a promo where we finally get to see her as Nala.

tara mahadevan2602 days ago
ts
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 4' Drops Final Trailer

Woody, Buzz, and new pal Forky bring the brand back to theaters this June.

Trace William Cowen2615 days ago
got
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Looks Very Different Without VFX

'Thrones' has two more episodes left before bowing out for good, spinoffs aside.

Trace William Cowen2629 days ago
The Sonic the Hedgehog balloon is seen during the 87th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade/
Pop Culture

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes Amid Criticism

'Sonic the Hedgehog' director Jeff Fowler has heard the Internet's concerns loud and clear.

Jose Martinez2634 days ago
donald glover
Pop Culture

Donald Glover on His 'Lion King' Role: 'I Wanted to Be a Part of the Global Good'

Jon Favreau's upcoming remake of the classic Disney film will hit theaters on July 19.

Hannah Lifshutz2641 days ago
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James Wan
Pop Culture

James Wan Says ‘Aquaman’ Not Getting Best VFX Oscar Nom Is a ‘F*cking Disgrace’

While films like 'First Man,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' all made the shortlist, DC's 'Aquaman' did not.

Joe Price2752 days ago
spidey
Music

Sony Releases 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Christmas EP

There's another musical project to coincide with the film, but this time it goes for the Christmas cheer instead of big name hip-hop artists.

Joe Price2766 days ago

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