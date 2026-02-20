The 20 Best Anime Films, Ranked

For decades, being a fan of anime meant maintaining a certain level of dedication. You didn’t necessarily need to learn Japanese (shout out to the subs), but you certainly needed to be in certain areas of the country, or classic anime films like Ninja Scroll or Vampire Hunter D would simply never enter your periphery. With the rise of the internet, and streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, it has become easier to appreciate anime, especially with the breadth of new series and films from the aforementioned streaming giants. That said, the best anime films will always rise to the top; names like Satoshi Kon and animation houses like Studio Ghibli have been so revered for their pioneering visuals and emotional stories that have captivated audiences looking for mind-blowing animated tales for years.

From ferocious vampire tales and heart-warming romantic epics to dystopian nightmares, here are the 20 best anime films of all time.