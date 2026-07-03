Celeste Amarilla

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Latest Stories

Split image: On the left, Kylian Mbappé in a blue jersey on the field. On the right, Celeste Amarilla in a checkered shirt speaking in a formal setting.
Sports

French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Calls Paraguayan Senator 'Despicable' After Racist Posts

Celeste Amarilla made racist comments about the soccer star following France's 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Joe Price11 days ago

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