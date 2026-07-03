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Latest Stories
Music
D4vd: Former Friend Claims Singer Showed Falsified 'Proof' Celeste Rivas Was 19
Twitch streamer Aysia Collins has shared some new information regarding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago
Pop Culture
D4vd Dubbed a 'Psychopath' by Former Friend Who Says Singer 'Betrayed' His Circle
Aysia Collins has fired back at accusations that she cosplayed Celeste Rivas, the woman D4vd is accused of murdering.
Trey Alston29 days ago