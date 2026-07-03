Carhartt Wip

Carhartt WIP, founded in 1994 by Edwin and Salome Faeh, carved its niche in the 1990s European streetwear scene by transforming rugged American workwear into urban-ready apparel. The brand anchors its aesthetic in durable fabrics and functional details, embracing its heritage while appealing to fashionable and youthful individuals seeking practical style. Consistent collaborations with designers and artists from fashion and music, such as A.P.C. and Nike, which infuse fresh energy into its workwear roots, keep Carhartt WIP in the fold of the modern streetwear conversation.

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Two people pose in a vibrant room with red walls for the new Carhartt WIP SS26: Delivery II campaign. One person is laughing and covering their face, while the other smiles at them.
Style

Carhartt WIP Debuts SS25 Delivery II

The new collection is accompanied by a campaign shot by Eduardo Gonçalves.

Joe Price121 days ago
Carhartt x Salomon X-Alp
Sneakers

Carhartt WIP's New Salomon X-Alp Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the Carhartt WIP x Salomon X-Alp.

Victor Deng215 days ago
Clipse are sitting on a brown leather couch in a dimly lit room. Pusha T is reclining in a white shirt, Malice is sitting upright in black.
Style

Clipse and Carhartt WIP Launch New Collection Ahead of 'Let God Sort Em Out'

The Pharrell-produced 'Let God Sort Em Out' is out Friday.

Trace William Cowen373 days ago
Black Louis Vuitton sneakers with LV logos, worn by a person in black pants, next to a Louis Vuitton monogrammed trunk.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Louis Vuitton, Kith, Bape

Louis Vuitton’s newest sneaker, denim from Kith and New Manual, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Mike DeStefano561 days ago
Colorful sneakers with a pastel theme, featuring light blue, green, and pink fur accents, yellow laces, and a pink Nike swoosh.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Verdy x Nike SB, HUF x Seiko & More

Kith x BMW, GRWN by Shaun Crawford, Our Legacy x ROA , and more are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park589 days ago
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Style

Carhartt WIP Previews Lively Spring/Summer 2024 Collection

Characterised by a multifaceted approach.

Sanj Patel900 days ago
Style

Carhartt WIP Reworks Hertiage Workwear For Pre-Spring/Summer 2024

Building on the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Sanj Patel948 days ago
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 to Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1005 days ago
Style

Carhartt WIP Reveals Fall/Winter 2023 ‘Tour’ Campaign

Drawing from military and outdoor references.

Sanj Patel1010 days ago
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Style

Carhartt WIP’s FW23 Collection Looks To Both The Past & The Future

A collision of tradition and evolution.

Sanj Patel1086 days ago
Style

Carhartt WIP Unites With RAMIDUS For Everyday Bag Collection

Bringing together elements of music and skateboarding.

Sanj Patel1094 days ago
A Malin+Goetz dark rum candle next to colorful modern lamp stands in orange, cream, black, and green with a bulb on top.
Style

Five Home Goods Worth Buying Right Now

Planters from Carhartt WIP, a summer-scented candle from Malin+Goetz, and more great items to spruce up your living space.

Breeana Walker1095 days ago
A man in a black sweatshirt stands next to a bottle of Malin+Goetz Dark Rum perfume with its yellow packaging.
Style

Complex Style Picks: Our Favorite Amazon Prime Day Finds

Cyberpunk Oakley backpacks, refreshing Malin + Goetz Eau de Parfums, and other great finds Complex's style team personally co-signs.

Lei Takanashi1102 days ago

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