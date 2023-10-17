A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 to Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Oct 17, 2023
Via Nike

This week's release calendar is full of great collaborations from some of our favorite brands.

Standouts include the latest from Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike, Carhartt WIP's take on the New Balance 990v6, Supreme's spin on an obscure tennis sneaker, and Patta's triple collab with Nike and FC Barcelona on the Air Max Plus. 

Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Patta is releasing an Air Max Plus in collaboration with  world-renowned football club, FC Barcelona. The gradient covering the upper takes cues from the colors of the club's kits. Other details include a double Swoosh on each side panel, Patta logos on each tongue, and FC Barcelona logo dubraes. 

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2

Via Nike

Price: $220
When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Cactus Plant Flea Market's latest Nike sneaker, the Air Flea 2, arrives later this week. The original silhouette features crudely-shaped removable foam Swooshes, a sturdy sole built for the outdoors that extends onto the toe and heel of the upper, giant adjustable straps in place of laces, co-branded tongue tags, and more. The unorthodox design is expected to release in two colorways, "Faded Spruce" and black. 

Women's Air Jordan 1 'Satin Bred'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The "Satin Bred" Air Jordan 1 is finally getting a wide release seven years after its debut. The pair first released back in 2016 as an NYC-exclusive. As the name suggests, the pair offers a premium take on the OG "Bred" colorway by replacing leather with satin. 

Women's Nike Dunk Low Vintage 'Panda'

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike has given its massively popular "Panda" Dunk Lows the vintage treatment. This latest release of the black and white colorway sets itself apart with a pre-yellowed midsole and laces. 

Supreme x Nike Courtposite

Via Supreme

Price: TBD
When: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.
Where: Supreme stores and supreme.com
What You Need to Know: Supreme has become known for bringing back incredibly odd sneakers for some of its Nike collabs. The latest example is the Courtposite. The 2000s tennis sneakers features Foamposite uppers. It will be available in three colorways. Minimal Supreme branding can be seen on the tongues, stamped into the eyestay, and on each insole. 

End x Salomon XT-6 'Porcini'

Via End. Clothing

Price: $215
When: Thursday, Oct. 19
Where: End. Launches
What You Need to Know: End Clothing is dropping another fungi-inspired Salomon XT-6. Dubbed the "Porcini," this pair features an orange upper with cream and brown accents to match the appearance of the mushrooms. 

Reebok Hurrikaze

Via Reebok

Price: $130
When: Friday, Oct. 20
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Reebok is brining back two Seattle Sonics-inspired colorways of Shawn Kemp's Hurrikaze (formerly Kamikaze II). The uppers are dressed to match the uniforms of the Sonics from the 1975-1995 and 1995-2001 seasons, respectively. 

Carhartt WIP x New Balance 990v6

Via New Balance

Price: $219.99
When: Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Carharrt WIP has put a workwear spin on the New Balance 990v6. The collab features a dark grey mesh upper, brown suede overlays, and an olive green "N" logo. Carhartt WIP branding also appears on each tongue to mark the project. 

Nike 'Día de Muertos' Pack

Via Nike

Price: $125-$165
When: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is celebrating Día de Muertos with new pairs of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air CMFT 2 and Dunk Low. Each unique colorway features its own array of traditional Día de Muertos imagery. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air CMFT 2 features rub-away leather uppers that reveal additional graphics.

