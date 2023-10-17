A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

This week's release calendar is full of great collaborations from some of our favorite brands.

Standouts include the latest from Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike, Carhartt WIP's take on the New Balance 990v6, Supreme's spin on an obscure tennis sneaker, and Patta's triple collab with Nike and FC Barcelona on the Air Max Plus.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

