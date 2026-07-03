Cannes Film Festival

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John Travolta in a white beret and glasses, wearing a black suit and white tie, poses on a red carpet with photographers in the background.
Style

John Travolta Says His Viral Berets Are an ‘Homage to Being a Director’

The look pays homage to classic director outfits.

Joe Price53 days ago
'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Has a Very NSFW Cannes Look
Pop Culture

'Euphoria' Star Natasha Lyonne Goes Sheer in Daring Cannes Minidress

Inside the sheer minidress, vintage Hollywood styling, and subtle ‘free the nipple’ moment behind Natasha Lyonne’s latest Cannes look.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
(L-R) Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse.
Pop Culture

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting Their First Child Together

The couple officially shared the news on the Cannes red carpet in Paris.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
Vin Diesel during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Image
Pop Culture

Vin Diesel Gives Tearful Tribute to Paul Walker at ‘Fast and the Furious’ Cannes Screening

“I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul,” Diesel said.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
Ezra Miller
Pop Culture

Ezra Miller Expresses ‘Remorse’ for Controversial Past, Eyes ‘Tentative’ Return to Hollywood

The 'Flash' actor disappeared from the limelight after a string of legal issues.

tara mahadevan389 days ago
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A group of men in suits and ties are engaged in a lively conversation, surrounded by photographers. The scene appears to be at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Clashes With Photographer at Cannes Red Carpet

The Oscar winner lost his cool after being grabbed by a photographer at the premiere of "Highest 2 Lowest."

Alex Ocho424 days ago
This is an image of Ethan Hawke on the right and Pedro Ethan on the right
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Star in Trailer for Western Romance Short Film 'Strange Way of Life'

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke co-star in the short film 'Strange Way of Life,' Pedro Almodóvar's queer Western romance coming to Cannes Film Festival.

Starr Savoy1178 days ago
A still from The Idol starring The Weeknd
Pop Culture

The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Gets New Teaser and Release Date Ahead of Cannes Debut (UPDATE)

Hype for the project, also starring Lily-Rose Depp, has continued to grow since it was announced in November 2021 to have been ordered to series by HBO.

Trace William Cowen1191 days ago
asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
Cannes protester news post
Life

Topless Activist Protests Sexual Violence Against Ukrainian Women on Cannes Red Carpet

An activist took to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to protest sexual violence against Ukrainian women that's reportedly happening amid the conflict.

tara mahadevan1519 days ago
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Idris Elba is pictured in a still from a new film
Pop Culture

Watch Idris Elba Play a Djinn in New Trailer for George Miller's ‘Three Thousand Years Of Longing’

The latest film from the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' director is based on a story by A.S. Byatt titled “The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" and stars Tilda Swinton.

Trace William Cowen1519 days ago
Viola Davis is pictured at a Cannes event
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Says Director Once Referred to Her by His Maid’s Name: ‘He Called Me Louise’

The unnamed director referred to Viola Davis as "Louise," the name of his maid, as revealed in a new 'Variety' interview with the Oscar-winning actress.

Trace William Cowen1520 days ago
Regina-King
Pop Culture

Regina King Didn’t Know She Was Opening the Oscars Until the Day Before the Ceremony

Regina King admitted during a talk at the Cannes Film Festival this past Friday that she was asked to open the 2020 Oscars a mere 24 hours before the ceremony.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1826 days ago

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