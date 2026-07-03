Featured
Vintage curator Bijan Shahvali discusses his relationship with A24, what he loves about vintage clothing, his shop Intramural, his ultimate grail, and more.Mike DeStefano
While Dune may be the biggest Canuck-directed movie at TIFF 2021, the next Denis Villeneuve could be among this year's class of emerging Canadian filmmakers.Patrick Mullen
Here are 10 films screening at TIFF 2017 that won't disappointChristopher Turner
A conversation with John Legend about Colin Kaepernick's protest, his work on 'La La Land,' and black stereotypes.Sam Fragoso