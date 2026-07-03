Sundance Film Festival

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Paul Dano and Quentin Tarantino are posing at separate events, both wearing dark jackets.
Pop Culture

Paul Dano 'Grateful' People Jumped to His Defense After Quentin Tarantino Called Him 'Weak Sauce'

Tarantino also called Dano "the weakest male actor in SAG" when discussing his performance in 'There Will Be Blood.'

Trace William Cowen169 days ago
Press
Pop Culture

The Turner Brothers Premiere 'FreeLance' Pilot at Sundance

The filmmaking duo, composed of Julien and Justen Turner, have previously worked on projects for LeBron James and James Whitner.

Jaelani Turner-Williams172 days ago
Man Arrested at Sundance CAA Party for Racially Motivated Attack on Sen. Maxwell Frost
Pop Culture

Man Arrested at Sundance CAA Party for Allegedly Punching Sen. Maxwell Frost

Park City police say Christian Young bragged about 'how proud he was to be white' before allegedly punching Frost.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
Robert Redford, wearing a brown jacket, holding a microphone, smiling at an event with blurred people in the background.
Pop Culture

Robert Redford, Oscar Winner and Sundance Institute Founder, Dead at 89

Redford won an Oscar for directing 'Ordinary People' in 1980.

Trace William Cowen304 days ago
US film director and daughter of former US president Malia Ann Obama arrives to attend the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival, on September 6, 2024 in Deauville.
Sports

Malia Obama Accused of Copying Parts of Indie Filmmaker’s Short Film for Nike Ad

The director, who screened the film at Sundance, claims Obama was also in attendance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams437 days ago
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Crowd outside the Egyptian Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival. People are lined up along barriers on a sunny day.
Pop Culture

Sundance Film Festival Is Moving From Utah to Colorado in 2027

The iconic festival is moving from Park City after four decades.

Joe Price477 days ago
Malia in casual attire smiling at Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

People Have a Lot to Say About Malia Obama Going by 'Malia Ann' in Filmmaking Career

Defenders pointed out how this is nothing new in the arts, citing Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

Trace William Cowen878 days ago
the 'rob peace' cast at an audible event
Pop Culture

Camila Cabello Takes Next Step in Acting Career in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Sundance Film 'Rob Peace'

The film stars Jay Will as the late Robert Peace, a Yale grad whose dual life of academia and weed sales inspired his roommate to write a book about him.

Trace William Cowen907 days ago
Pop Culture

Malia Obama’s ‘The Heart’ Short Film ‘About Lost Objects and Lonely People’ Screening at Sundance

The film was backed by Donald Glover's production company, Gilga.

tara mahadevan910 days ago
pedro pascal in new movie
Pop Culture

Sundance's 2024 Lineup Features Pedro Pascal, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, and More

The 2024 lineup marks the 40th edition of the Utah festival.

Trace William Cowen954 days ago
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Rasheeda Williams attends the Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

Rasheeda Williams Fatally Shot in Atlanta, Trans Star of Hit Sundance Doc ‘Kokomo City’ Was 35

Rasheeda Williams, also known as Koko da Doll and seen in the hit Sundance documentary 'Kokomo City,' was shot and killed in Atlanta. She was just 35 years old.

Brad Callas1183 days ago
Talk to Me A24 film still
Pop Culture

‘Scariest A24 Trailer Ever’ Released for Sundance Horror Hit ‘Talk to Me’

Sophie Wilde stars in the highly anticipated horror entry from directors Danny and Michael Philippou. Per the studio, this is the “scariest A24 trailer ever.”

Trace William Cowen1193 days ago
Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Roasts Armie Hammer During Sundance Speech: 'Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with a biting joke about Armie Hammer, who in 2021 was accused by exes of having cannibalism fantasies

Brad Callas1274 days ago
W. Kamau Bell attends the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys
Pop Culture

We Need to Talk to W. Kamau Bell

W. Kamau Bell talks about his Sundance debut, 'We Need to Talk About Cosby,' the many women who worked on this project, and the challenges he faced at the end.

Kay-B G.1629 days ago

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