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Latest Stories

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), agents detain an immigrant.
Life

People Call Out ICE Over Tone-Deaf Tweet Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

ICE joins the chorus of people honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy on Twitter, but many were quick to point out the hypocrisy over their involvement.

Jose Martinez2007 days ago
ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Performs in Giant Cage During His First Return to Sweden

The Harlem rapper was back in Stockholm for the first time since he was released from a Swedish jail.

Joshua Espinoza2411 days ago
Border Patrol Facility Video
Life

Video Shows Dozens of Immigrant Children Being Held in Cages

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released footage showing hundreds of undocumented adults and minors being held in cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2952 days ago
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Style

Artist Rents Out a Jail Cage for Guests to Stay In, Only to Have Airbnb Remove His Listing

A New York-based artist tried renting out a cage for guests to stay in as a work of performance art. Find out why Airbnb removed his listing from the site.

susanc4d3da54bb4401 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Wrote A Horror Screenplay

And A$AP Yams is involved...

Frazier Tharpe4640 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA "Lime Punch" Pack

FILA packs a punch.

Jonathan Sawyer4846 days ago
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Sneakers

FILA "Cement" Pack

Cement quartet.

Jonathan Sawyer4847 days ago
Sneakers

TMNT x FILA Cage "Shredder"

A closer look.

Jonathan Sawyer4849 days ago
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Sneakers

TMNT x FILA Cage "Shredder"

Comic kicks.

Jonathan Sawyer4875 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: The Cud Life Tour (Episodes 1-6)

Take a trip behind the scenes of Cudi's tour.

Jacob Moore5504 days ago
Music

Video: Kid Cudi f/ Cage "MANIAC" Teaser

Here's a sneak peek of Cudder's upcoming short film.

Anthony Osei5525 days ago
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