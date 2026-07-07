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R. Kelly in an orange jumpsuit appears in court, looking down with a serious expression.
Music

R. Kelly, Currently Serving 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence, Asks Trump for Commutation

The singer's legal team previously alleged mistreatment of their client behind bars.

Trace William Cowen7 days ago
Peewee Longway wearing a hoodie, sunglasses, and a cap, with a chain necklace, stands in a room with people and posters in the background.
Music

Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea

In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.

Trace William Cowen12 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Fetty Wap performs onstage during BETX Main Stage presented by Hyundai during the 2026 BET Experience Fan Fest at The Beehive on June 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Fetty Wap Says He 'Never Gave Up' on Himself Despite Glaucoma, Prison Setbacks

The "Again" rapper says he "never lost that faith" in himself amid personal hurdles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
Bankroll Freddie.
Music

Bankroll Freddie Protests 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Prison Conditions

"The entire complex is corrupt. We need help," the rapper shared in a lengthy social media post.

Shawn Setaro24 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"

Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams30 days ago
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Bobby Shmurda.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Reveals Father Has Been Released From Prison After More Than 30 Years

The Brooklyn rapper shared a series of emotional videos featuring his father after he was released from prison.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
A woman with long, curly hair stands against a yellow background, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Prison Job After Complaining She Was ‘Bored’

Mackenzie Shirilla has a new prison job at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, but how little she could make may surprise you.

Helen Storms41 days ago
tayk47shawty/Instagram
Music

Tay-K Calls Unauthorized AI Version of Him 'Lame,' Teases New Music

The rapper and convicted murderer took a stance against AI-generated music in his Instagram Stories.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Disgraced NFL Rapist Darren Sharper Released From Prison
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement

The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
EBK Jaaybo in a red hoodie and black durag stands indoors, wearing a chain and watch, with tattoos on their face and hands.
Music

EBK Jaaybo Enters Plea Agreement Over Arkansas Traffic Stop Arrest: What to Know

The plea agreement comes just over a year after the "Boogieman" rapper and another individual were arrested during a traffic stop.

Trace William Cowen47 days ago
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Quando Rondo in a denim outfit, yellow beanie, and blue sneakers poses on the green carpet at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Music

Quando Rondo Released From Prison, Placed in Community Confinement in Atlanta

Federal records show Quando Rondo has left prison and entered a Residential Reentry Management program in Atlanta, where he will remain while completing the final months of his sentence.

Mark Elibert49 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 15: Tory Lanez performs at Le Nouveau Casino on March 15, 2018 in Paris, France.
Music

Tory Lanez Requests Restraining Order Against Prison Guard, Claims Threats

The rapper alleges that he's been the victim of intimidation and harassment by a prison guard.

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
A person walks across a high walkway inside a prison, with cells lining both sides and a glass ceiling above.
Pop Culture

Mackenzie Shirilla Flashed a Visitor Her Breasts During Prison Video Call

The woman a judge called "hell on wheels" has racked up a string of disciplinary citations at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Trey Alston53 days ago

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