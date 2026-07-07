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R. Kelly, Currently Serving 30-Year Federal Prison Sentence, Asks Trump for Commutation
The singer's legal team previously alleged mistreatment of their client behind bars.
Peewee Longway Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison After Drug, Gun Charges Guilty Plea
In a recent sentencing memorandum, Longway said he was committed to being a "better father, brother, and person" moving forward.
Fetty Wap Says He 'Never Gave Up' on Himself Despite Glaucoma, Prison Setbacks
The "Again" rapper says he "never lost that faith" in himself amid personal hurdles.
Bankroll Freddie Protests 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment' Prison Conditions
"The entire complex is corrupt. We need help," the rapper shared in a lengthy social media post.
Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"
Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.
Bobby Shmurda Reveals Father Has Been Released From Prison After More Than 30 Years
The Brooklyn rapper shared a series of emotional videos featuring his father after he was released from prison.
Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Prison Job After Complaining She Was ‘Bored’
Mackenzie Shirilla has a new prison job at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, but how little she could make may surprise you.
Tay-K Calls Unauthorized AI Version of Him 'Lame,' Teases New Music
The rapper and convicted murderer took a stance against AI-generated music in his Instagram Stories.
Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement
The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.
EBK Jaaybo Enters Plea Agreement Over Arkansas Traffic Stop Arrest: What to Know
The plea agreement comes just over a year after the "Boogieman" rapper and another individual were arrested during a traffic stop.
Quando Rondo Released From Prison, Placed in Community Confinement in Atlanta
Federal records show Quando Rondo has left prison and entered a Residential Reentry Management program in Atlanta, where he will remain while completing the final months of his sentence.
Tory Lanez Requests Restraining Order Against Prison Guard, Claims Threats
The rapper alleges that he's been the victim of intimidation and harassment by a prison guard.
Mackenzie Shirilla Flashed a Visitor Her Breasts During Prison Video Call
The woman a judge called "hell on wheels" has racked up a string of disciplinary citations at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.