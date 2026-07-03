Brooklyn Night Bazaar

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Brooklyn Night Bazaar Is Closing and Will Be Replaced By BMW

Klein confirmed to The Gothamist that BMW will now take over the venue on June 1.

Zach Frydenlund4084 days ago

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