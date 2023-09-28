Shannon Sharpe Has Hilarious Reaction When Brittany Renner Tells Him How Many Men She's Slept With

Brittany Renner revealed how many people she has slept with on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, eliciting a hilarious response from host Shannon Sharpe.
After the two got into a particularly lengthy conversation about body counts, Renner brought up how former MLB great Derek Jeter's dating history was seemingly celebrated by being displayed on a baseball field.
"So, because my dating pool is, I mean, my god—impressive," she said at the 55:14 mark, to which Sharpe responded, "Expansive."
"Expansive? I've had sex with 35 guys, OK?" the 31-year-old fired back. Sharpe, 55, reacted by taking a shot before drinking straight out of the bottle. Renner said she shouldn't be "judged for having great taste."
The nearly two-hour interview kicks off with a preview of what’s to come, and flat-out opens on “I’ve had sex with 35 guys” and Sharpe’s response.
When Sharpe asked why Renner felt compelled to share that information publicly, she said, "Probably the same reason that I wrote a book: because I feel called to share. There are some things that maybe moving forward I would keep to myself. But I mean, I just told you I had sex with 35 guys—an updated number for people who have been following the number for years."
Renner also discussed a video she posted where the Basketball Wives star talked about sleeping with three men in a day and getting a yeast infection. "I came out pretty unscathed for just a yeast infection, considering what I could've gotten," she said at the 42-minute mark.
Renner went on to reveal she had been on birth control for a decade prior to getting pregnant with her first child with NBA player P.J. Washington in 2021.
"I had my baby when I was 29. I thought I was doing it right. I thought that was my guy," she said of Washington.
Renner and Washington are no longer together, but she's supportive of his engagement to Alisah Chanel, mentioning they once had a four-hour conversation over brunch and believes they are a "perfect match."