Shannon Sharpe Has Hilarious Reaction When Brittany Renner Tells Him How Many Men She's Slept With

Brittany Renner revealed how many people she has slept with on the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, eliciting a hilarious response from host Shannon Sharpe.

After the two got into a particularly lengthy conversation about body counts, Renner brought up how former MLB great Derek Jeter's dating history was seemingly celebrated by being displayed on a baseball field.

"So, because my dating pool is, I mean, my god—impressive," she said at the 55:14 mark, to which Sharpe responded, "Expansive."

"Expansive? I've had sex with 35 guys, OK?" the 31-year-old fired back. Sharpe, 55, reacted by taking a shot before drinking straight out of the bottle. Renner said she shouldn't be "judged for having great taste."

The nearly two-hour interview kicks off with a preview of what’s to come, and flat-out opens on “I’ve had sex with 35 guys” and Sharpe’s response.