Britt Mchenry

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Latest Stories

ESPN sideline reporter Brittany McHenry works a pregame broadcast.
Sports

Britt McHenry Claimed ESPN Demoted Her Because She Was White

McHenry was very much on brand with some since-deleted tweets about her former employer.

Omar Burgess2996 days ago
Michael Bennet of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Ex-ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Defends Police Accused of Racial Profiling by Michael Bennett

Ex-ESPN reporter Britt McHenry is back with more annoying opinions, this time about Michael Bennett.

juliarp3235 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Opens Up About the Viral Video That Changed Her Life

ESPN's Britt McHenry revisits her viral video and how she was emotionally and physically affected by the incident.

Jose Martinez3504 days ago
Music

Well Rounded: Complex News + Boosie Badazz on the 'Kylie Jenner Challenge,' Britt McHenry, and #WakaForPresident

The Complex News crew discusses the biggest stories for the week of April 24.

Complex4102 days ago
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Sports

Is This a Video of ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Cursing at a Parking Lot Attendant? (Update)

Britt McHenry was not very nice to a parking lot attendant recently.

Chris Yuscavage4111 days ago

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