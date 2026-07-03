Bret Hart

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Hulk Hogan's Son Training for Wrestling Career Amid Bret Hart Slam
Sports

Nick Hogan Teases Ring Comeback Amid Bret Hart’s Recent Jab at His Late Father

The son of the late Hulk Hogan teased training with NWA star Bryan Idol and a possible wrestling career amid Bret Hart’s recent slam of his father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Bret Hart in a pink wrestling outfit, Vince McMahon in a suit speaking at a WWE event, and Shawn Michaels in a zebra-print vest.
Sports

Bret Hart Jokingly Suggests Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels Were 'Lovers'

Hart claimed Michaels had to do whatever he needed to take the top spot in the company.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
A collection of six vintage wrestling graphic t-shirts featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dennis Rodman, The Undertaker, WrestleMania, and more.
Style

Ranking the 25 Best Wrestling Tees of All Time, According to Suplex Vintage

Suplex Vintage ranked its top wrestling T-shirts of all time featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and more.

Mike DeStefano235 days ago
Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) squares up his opponent.
Sports

The 20 Best Combat Sports Movies of All Time

Where do classics like Rocky, Raging Bull, and Bloodsport land?

Jake Kring-Schreifels282 days ago
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - MARCH 23: WWE Legend Bret Hart in action against Stone Cold Steve Austin during WrestleMania 13 at the Allstate Arena on March 23, 1997 in Rosemont, Illinois.
Sports

Bret Hart Says Nobody’s Topped His WrestleMania 13 Match With Stone Cold—And He Might Be Right

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic WrestleMania 13 match is being honored as the first-ever “WWE Immortal Moment.” Hart breaks down why it still holds up as the best match in wrestling history—and why no one’s topped it yet.

Raj Prashad458 days ago
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WrestleMania 39 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Cody Rhodes wrestles Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

The 10 Greatest WWE Matches of All Time, Ranked

WWE has delivered decades of unforgettable moments, but these ten matches stand above the rest. From John Cena’s shocking loss to CM Punk at Money in the Bank to Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns and Triple H’s brutal Three Stages of Hell war with Stone Cold, these matches defined eras, stunned fans, and cemented legacies.

Mark Elibert480 days ago
Canadian wrestler Bret Hart
Life

Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the "Montreal Screwjob"

Canadian wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart took to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels

Jacob Carey1346 days ago
Roman Reigns Bloodline WWE Universal Championship
Sports

WWE's Universal Champion Roman Reigns Remains Unmatched: 'Nobody Touches Me in This Business'

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talks Supersized Smackdown, his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, CM Punk, AEW, and more.

Mike DeStefano1736 days ago
Undertaker Sydney Entrance 2008 Getty
Sports

The 11 Best Ladder Matches in WWE History

From Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels' classic match in 1992 to the more recent "Money in the Bank," here are the best ladder matches in WWE history.

Kevin Wong2618 days ago
bret hart
Sports

Bret Hart Was Attacked by a Fan During Hall of Fame Induction Speech (UPDATE)

The WWE champion was tackled while giving the introductory speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Hannah Lifshutz2659 days ago
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Wrestlemania
Sports

The Best Matches In WrestleMania History

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.

Mike DeStefano3027 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

There’s Reportedly More Good News Concerning Bret Hart’s Battle With Prostate Cancer

Bret Hart’s prostate cancer surgery reportedly went even better than expected.

Chris Yuscavage3801 days ago
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Sports

WWE Legend Bret Hart Reveals He Is Battling Prostate Cancer

Bret Hart announces he has prostate cancer in a lengthy Facebook post.

Chris Yuscavage3819 days ago

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