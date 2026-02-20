Brazilian Influencer Bianca Dias Dies Aged 20 Following Cosmetic Surgery

Brazilian content creator Bianca Dias has died just days after having cosmetic surgery, according to reports.

The 20-year-old influencer garnered almost 60,000 followers on Instagram with images and videos of her modeling and lifestyle. In recent months, she posted herself posing near Big Ben and other vacation spots in London.

The last post on her account was a December car selfie tagged in São Paulo, Brazil. Her profile bio reads: ​"​Vivendo no meu tempo, sem pressa e com propósito." Translated from Portuguese to English, the phrase says: "Living at my own pace, without rushing and with purpose."

Dias' death was met with an outpouring of posts from friends and loved ones.

One friend, Giovanna Borges, shared photos and said Dias had recently undergone cosmetic surgery and was "in recovery" at her home when her health declined.

"She had a pulmonary clot, had 2 seizures, and when she arrived at the hospital, she was no longer alive," Borges wrote (via People).

"I want to thank the countless messages, thank you all who took the time to worry and send messages, if you can pray for the family regardless of religion, I will be extremely grateful! 🤍"

Jeff Carlos, a massage therapist and friend of the creator, also shared multiple photos and a message. "Death is nothing at all," he wrote. "Our bond has not been broken."

Another influencer and friend, Patrícia Ganden, wrote: "I just know that we had beautiful moments, incredible conversations, may God comfort the family, I will remember with much affection and pride of you."

According to People, a post circulating online said Dias' family was planning to hold a wake on Friday (February 20) in São Paulo.