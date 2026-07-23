H&M Taps Brazilian Creator Livia Nunes Marques for Her First Global Collab

H&M is launching a new collaboration today, Thursday, July 23, with Brazilian content creator and style visionary Livia Nunes Marques, marking her first global fashion partnership with a 20-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection now live on HM.com.

Named "Beethoven" after her dog, the collection channels what the brand describes as a deconstructed take on late '90s fashion, built around bold contrasts and an unapologetic sense of self.

"I've always dressed for myself — for the feeling, not the moment — and collaborating with H&M's design team has been an inspiring experience of doing just that," Livia said in the official press release. "I wanted to bring my personal style and whole self to the collection: the girl from Brazil, the creator, the woman who created her own trends. I hope every woman feels that same freedom when they wear the pieces."

The drop spans a range of silhouettes designed to move from day to night. Key pieces include a black beaded cut-out dress, a sheer dark brown chiffon halter neck dress, a sharp tuxedo shirt, tailored capri trousers, and a Guipure lace maxi-skirt with a matching top. Lingerie-inspired items, including a lace-trimmed slip dress, romper, bloomers, and camisole top, round out the softer side of the line.

Accessories include an oversized zebra-print canvas shoulder bag, black pearl-like jewelry, statement sunglasses, and a Guipure lace scarf. The color palette anchors in soft whites, beiges, greys, and black, with blush, powder blue, and zebra print adding graphic contrast. Prices range from $14.99 for lace-trimmed socks to $99.00 for the A-Line Chiffon Halterneck Dress.