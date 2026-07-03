Boys Noize

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Skrillex, Ty Dolla Sign, and Boys Noize "Midnight Hour"
Music

Skrillex, Ty Dolla Sign, and Boys Noize Connect on New Collab "Midnight Hour"

Skrillex and Ty Dolla went back in the lab to cook up their latest banger.

Khal2515 days ago
Dog Blood Turn Off the Lights cover
Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize Return as Dog Blood With New 'Turn Off the Lights' EP

Skrillex and Boys Noize's Dog Blood project is back with a new banger of an EP.

Khal2604 days ago
Skrillex and Boys Noize are Dog Blood
Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize Reunite for New Dog Blood Single "Turn Off the Lights"

For the first time since 2013, Skrillex and Boys Noize drop new music under their dynamic Dog Blood moniker.

Khal2667 days ago
Boys Noize
Music

Boys Noize Teams Up With Virgil Abloh for New EP 'Orvnge'

After releasing the EP exclusively on vinyl, Boys Noize and Virgil Abloh's collaborative EP 'Orvnge' is now available for streaming.

Joe Price2926 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Boys Noize Links Up With Remy Banks on "Euphoria"

Boys Noize will be hitting Miami with three different performances this week. He comes through today with his latest offering, "Euphoria" featuring Remy Banks.

jessielmorris3774 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Premiere: Madame's "Glory" Is Pure Heavyweight Techno

Chest-rattling techno to keep you up at night.

James Keith3950 days ago
boys noize freesiri
Music

Boys Noize - "Freesiri"

Though a skill now being learned and expanded upon by the current generation of dance's more popular and renowned artists of the past half-decade, ten

marcuskdowling4221 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Spank Rock ft. Amanda Blank - "Assassin"

Whoooo! That's the sound I make when I come across a banger like this one. For those of you who were wondering if Spank Rock was ever gonna come back,

walmerc4302 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Baauer and Boys Noize Cancel Their run-X Tour

Baauer and Boys Noize's run-X tour was set to be one of the most anticipated tours of the year. Set to start on October 2, Baauer and Boys Noize (alon

khrisd4311 days ago
Screen Shot 2014 09 08 at 11.55.10 AM
Music

Baauer & Boys Noize - "Fire Like This"

Over the summer it was announced that Baauer and Boys Noize would be co-headlining a national tour, run-X. Initial reactions were excited if not also

jakel4330 days ago
Advertisement
tensnake feel of love
Music

Kaytranada and Boys Noize Have Remixed Tensnake's "Feel Of Love"

Tensnake's "Feel Of Love," which was recently turned into one of my favorite videos of 2014 (so far), is getting the proper remix treatment. Five remixes in total will be in the pack, but doay we have two of the release's remixes for you to check out, and they're both pretty damn fly.

khrisd4361 days ago
Screen Shot 2014 07 29 at 1.16.43 PM
Music

Baauer and Boys Noize Announce run X Tour

Now this might end up being one of the freshest tours of the summer. It hit the wire today that Baauer and Boys Noize are embarking on a "run X" tour, which will be hitting numerous spots in North American for the month of October, with a few dates in August and November as well. They aren't traveling alone, though: along for the ride are Lido, Nadus, and Spank Rock. This is NOT one to miss. Check out the full list of dates down below, and don't delay; tickets go on sale this Friday.

khrisd4371 days ago
octave minds
Music

Octave Minds - "In Silence"

During Miami Music Week back in March, Boys Noize told us that he was working on a new project with Chilly Gonzales. Today we got word that the projec

khrisd4382 days ago
danny brown smokin drinkin
Music

Danny Brown - "Smokin & Drinkin (Boys Noize Smokin Mix)"

Fool's Gold has been going in this week with these Danny Brown remixes. After dropping Sliink's take on "Smokin & Drinkin," today we get a new one fro

jakel4389 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Spank Rock - "Gully"

It can very easily be said of Baltimore-born but globally-influential hip-house rapper Spank Rock that he inspired a generation to free their minds so their asses could follow. On the new Boys Noize and Kid Kamillion-produced track "Gully," one of underground music's most beloved emcees is back at it again, same as it ever was, just as explosive as ever before.

marcuskdowling4447 days ago
Advertisement
go hard remixes cover
Music

Boys Noize - "Starwin (Bounce Version)"

One of my absolute personal favorites from 2013 was Boys Noize's "Starwin." It just had that huge mixture of house and acid and disco that sent me int

khrisd4468 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App