Boysnoize Records

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We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Dog Blood Turn Off the Lights cover
Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize Return as Dog Blood With New 'Turn Off the Lights' EP

Skrillex and Boys Noize's Dog Blood project is back with a new banger of an EP.

Khal2604 days ago
octave minds
Music

Octave Minds - "In Silence"

During Miami Music Week back in March, Boys Noize told us that he was working on a new project with Chilly Gonzales. Today we got word that the projec

khrisd4382 days ago
go hard remixes cover
Music

Boys Noize - "Starwin (Bounce Version)"

One of my absolute personal favorites from 2013 was Boys Noize's "Starwin." It just had that huge mixture of house and acid and disco that sent me int

khrisd4468 days ago
go hard remixes cover
Music

Boys Noize Announces "Go Hard" Remix EP

While in Miami for Miami Music Week 2014, we got a chance to speak with Boys Noize. He mentioned a number of things, including almost being done with

khrisd4487 days ago
Salva
Music

Boys Noize - "Push Em Up (Salva Remix)"

The bad man Salva hits us again with his crazy hybrid of uptempo club sounds and this time in the form of an official remix for Boys Noize's "Push Em

brenttactic4488 days ago
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uz column
Music

UZ - "Break Point"

You've got to love when a producer is just hammering you with new jams. Earlier this week the masked trap don dropped "Stripes" and now he's deliverin

jakel4501 days ago
skream bang that
Music

Skream's "Bang That" is Finally Coming Out

Talk about #HAPPYDAY. We've been hype off this track since January of 2013, and today we just got the best word ever. One of Skream's most mental trac

khrisd4502 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Dog Blood Releases the Official Video for "Chella Ride" Along With Mr. Oizo's Remix

I've seen a lot of nutty music videos in my time surveying the dance music scene, but this might be the first time I was amazed by how ill one of thes

khrisd4517 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream the Dog Blood "Middle Finger, Pt. 2" Remix EP

Earlier this month, we geeked over DJ Sliink's preview of his remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die." It was just massive. We had no idea when it was set

khrisd4522 days ago
boys noize out of the black the remixes
Music

Boys Noize to Release "Out Of The Black" Remix Album on February 3

It might feel like it's kind of late, considering that Boys Noize's Out Of The Black was released in October of 2012, but Boys Noize is planning on re

khrisd4601 days ago
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bnr dance mania
Music

Boysnoize Records to Release a Dance Mania Records Tribute Album

'90s house music fans, only you will probably get this. Boysnoize Records has just announced that the label's cream of the crop have been working on a

xaviermafe4645 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Preview Housemeister's "OP-1" Album

If you've got an ear for the weird, you should give Boysnoize Records signee Housemeister and his new album OP-1 a listen. Using the OP-1 exclusively

jakel4763 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Boys Noize - "XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)"

So glad this is out there in its full form; we let you know back in February that the 100th Boysnoize Records release would feature remixes from Justice and Chemical Brothers, and the full Justice bit hit the 'Net last week. This week, the Chemicals' remix of "XTC" is out there, and boy is this one mean! It runs on one volume, and that volume is LOUD. Feels like their mid-1990s flavor, where they lock into a sound and ride it until the wheels fall off. This is pure rave music, plain and simple.

khrisd4870 days ago

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