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"I think everybody should come here for a change of perspective."James Keith
No matter how DIY EDM can get, you cannot deny the importance of a good record label. Getting music out there in 2013 is as easy as setting up a Bandcandroids
German artist Boys Noize explains how he and Frank Ocean made “DHL” in Berlin after meeting through ASAP Rocky.Jessica Mckinney
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.khrisd