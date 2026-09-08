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Julian Jimenez

Joined March 2016 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories

Bryce Hyper

How Sneaker Culture Can Help MLB Appeal to Younger Fans

With another Players Weekend underway, several MLB stars discuss how the league is still behind its counterparts in terms of 'cool factor' and how sneaker culture can help bridge the gap.

Julian Jimenez2945 days ago
NFL Players Sneaker That Got Me Started

NFL Players Share the Sneakers That Got Them Started

NFL players share where thier love of sneakers all began.

Julian Jimenez3233 days ago
MLB Sneakers

MLB Players Share the Sneakers That Got Them Started

MLB stars tell us about the very first pair of sneakers they fell in love with.

Julian Jimenez3309 days ago
The Sneaker That Got Me Started

The Sneaker That Got Me Started

Sneaker personalities break down the shoes that first got them hooked.

Julian Jimenez3537 days ago
Oli Holmes Sole Collector

I Stopped Caring About Sneakers

Meet these former collectors who've moved on.

Julian Jimenez3668 days ago
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What Single Women Think of Your Sneaker Habits

How bae really feels.

Julian Jimenez3719 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

Julian Jimenez3769 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Feel like a '90s baby.

Julian Jimenez3776 days ago

20 Air Jordan Player Exclusives You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Check out these player exclusive Air Jordans that you're able to get your hands on.

Julian Jimenez3781 days ago

Meet the Students Who Are Wearing Sneakers to Their Graduations

Why 5 college grads are shirking tradition for their love of shoes.

Julian Jimenez3787 days ago
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Sneaker App Taps Industry Vet to Help Fight Fakes

Will it work?

Julian Jimenez3789 days ago

Under Armour Just Gave Out the Biggest Endorsement Deal in MLB History

A huge payday for Bryce Harper.

Julian Jimenez3789 days ago

20 Deadstock OG Air Jordans You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Some diamonds in the rough.

Julian Jimenez3790 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

Julian Jimenez3798 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Maybe you can play like Mike too.

Julian Jimenez3805 days ago
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How Nike Athletes Showed Love on #MambaDay

The sneakers athletes across all sports broke out to honor Kobe Bryant.

Julian Jimenez3808 days ago

The Best #KobeSole Sneaker Shots

Salute to number 24.

Julian Jimenez3809 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

Julian Jimenez3812 days ago

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