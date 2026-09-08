Julian Jimenez
Latest Stories
How Sneaker Culture Can Help MLB Appeal to Younger Fans
With another Players Weekend underway, several MLB stars discuss how the league is still behind its counterparts in terms of 'cool factor' and how sneaker culture can help bridge the gap.
NFL Players Share the Sneakers That Got Them Started
NFL players share where thier love of sneakers all began.
MLB Players Share the Sneakers That Got Them Started
MLB stars tell us about the very first pair of sneakers they fell in love with.
The Sneaker That Got Me Started
Sneaker personalities break down the shoes that first got them hooked.
I Stopped Caring About Sneakers
Meet these former collectors who've moved on.
20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Gems from the turn of the millennium.
20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Feel like a '90s baby.
20 Air Jordan Player Exclusives You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Check out these player exclusive Air Jordans that you're able to get your hands on.
Meet the Students Who Are Wearing Sneakers to Their Graduations
Why 5 college grads are shirking tradition for their love of shoes.
Under Armour Just Gave Out the Biggest Endorsement Deal in MLB History
A huge payday for Bryce Harper.
20 Deadstock OG Air Jordans You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Some diamonds in the rough.
20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Gems from the turn of the millennium.
20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the '90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Maybe you can play like Mike too.
How Nike Athletes Showed Love on #MambaDay
The sneakers athletes across all sports broke out to honor Kobe Bryant.
20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 00s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now
Gems from the turn of the millennium.