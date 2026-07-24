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Mugler's Debuts First Handbag Campaign With Nude Female Bodybuilder
Envisioned by Mugler creative director Miguel Castro Freitas, the bags range from $1,850 to $3,100.
Brazilian Bodybuilding Influencer Dead at 22
The content creator had amassed millions of followers across his social media channels.
Elizabeth Smart Reveals Bodybuilding Photos, Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Body
'I am so proud of my body, and I want to celebrate it,' said Elizabeth Smart.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Earns Pro Card in His Second Show
After earning his pro card in just his second show, Joseph Baena reflects on his rise and training alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold’s Gym.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wins Big at Debut Bodybuilding Show
The 28-year-old took multiple titles and a silver medal for his debut performance.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed
The seven-time Mr. Olympia referenced the term while looking back at his body-builder days.
IShowSpeed Offers Cash to Try Making ‘Angriest Man in Nigeria’ Happy
Speed's tour through Lagos, Nigeria took an unexpected turn when he found himself trying to cheer up an angry bodybuilder.
Bodybuilder Known for Using Oil and Alcohol Injections to Achieve ‘Popeye’ Bicep Dies at 55
Arlindo de Souza previously spoke openly about injecting oil to enhance his appearance.
‘Scary Movie’ Star and Professional Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Dead at 62
Aside from playing Miss Mann in the film series, Jayne Trcka was a professional bodybuilder.
Championship Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Hayley McNeff Dead at 37
McNeff competed as a professional bodybuilder, at one point taking home a championship.
Ronnie Coleman's Family Shares New Update After 'Serious Medical Emergency'
His loved ones broke their silence following the scare.
Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko to Wed His Sex Doll Girlfriend After 8 Months of Dating
She also has an Instagram page that he maintains.
82-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Only Needed Her Table, Shampoo and Broom to Subdue Intruder
"He picked the wrong house to break into."
Bizarrely Jacked Sonic the Hedgehog Has Fans Worried About Live-Action Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog is looking like he's about to ink a Tapout sponsorship deal and post 8 gym selfies a day using the #SunsOutGunsOut tag.
Ridiculously Ripped Kangaroo Named Roger Mourned by His Admirers
He died as he lived, swole AF.
Ryan Phillippe's Winter Thirst Trap is the Only 2018 Fitspo You Need
Most are bundling up for the winter, but Ryan Phillippe is stripping down.