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Mugler
Style

Mugler's Debuts First Handbag Campaign With Nude Female Bodybuilder

Envisioned by Mugler creative director Miguel Castro Freitas, the bags range from $1,850 to $3,100.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Editorial illustration for Gabriel Ganley, 22, Dead: São Paulo Probe Targets Suspicious Circumstances
Sports

Brazilian Bodybuilding Influencer Dead at 22

The content creator had amassed millions of followers across his social media channels.

tara mahadevan61 days ago
A woman with long blonde hair stands on stage holding an award, smiling, with the name "Elizabeth S." displayed in the background.
Life

Elizabeth Smart Reveals Bodybuilding Photos, Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Body

'I am so proud of my body, and I want to celebrate it,' said Elizabeth Smart.

Helen Storms94 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Wins Second Bodybuilding Competition
Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Earns Pro Card in His Second Show

After earning his pro card in just his second show, Joseph Baena reflects on his rise and training alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger at Gold’s Gym.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a blue suit, poses with his son Joseph Baena at an event.
Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wins Big at Debut Bodybuilding Show

The 28-year-old took multiple titles and a silver medal for his debut performance.

Alex Ocho118 days ago
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Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Style

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed

The seven-time Mr. Olympia referenced the term while looking back at his body-builder days.

Joshua Espinoza142 days ago
A muscular man and IShowSpeed in a Nigerian jersey are in a vehicle, looking at each other intensely. Others in the background film with a phone.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Offers Cash to Try Making ‘Angriest Man in Nigeria’ Happy

Speed's tour through Lagos, Nigeria took an unexpected turn when he found himself trying to cheer up an angry bodybuilder.

Alex Ocho185 days ago
A man in a red tank top flexes his large biceps by the sea.
Pop Culture

Bodybuilder Known for Using Oil and Alcohol Injections to Achieve ‘Popeye’ Bicep Dies at 55

Arlindo de Souza previously spoke openly about injecting oil to enhance his appearance.

Alex Ocho191 days ago
'Scary Movie' Actor and Professional Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Dead at 62
Pop Culture

‘Scary Movie’ Star and Professional Bodybuilder Jayne Trcka Dead at 62

Aside from playing Miss Mann in the film series, Jayne Trcka was a professional bodybuilder.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
A hand reaching for a dumbbell from a rack in a gym setting.
Sports

Championship Bodybuilder and Fitness Influencer Hayley McNeff Dead at 37

McNeff competed as a professional bodybuilder, at one point taking home a championship.

Brad Appleton345 days ago
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Ronnie Coleman attends Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Ronnie Coleman's Family Shares New Update After 'Serious Medical Emergency'

His loved ones broke their silence following the scare.

Maggie Ekberg390 days ago
Yuri Tolochko proposes to sex doll Margo.
Life

Bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko to Wed His Sex Doll Girlfriend After 8 Months of Dating

She also has an Instagram page that he maintains.

Jose Martinez2419 days ago
sonic
Pop Culture

Bizarrely Jacked Sonic the Hedgehog Has Fans Worried About Live-Action Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog is looking like he's about to ink a Tapout sponsorship deal and post 8 gym selfies a day using the #SunsOutGunsOut tag.

Trace William Cowen2784 days ago
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Ryan P at Magic game
Pop Culture

Ryan Phillippe's Winter Thirst Trap is the Only 2018 Fitspo You Need

Most are bundling up for the winter, but Ryan Phillippe is stripping down.

NoraGrayceOrosz3132 days ago

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