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Latest Stories
Sports
'Game of Thrones' Actor Breaks World Deadlifting Record: 'History Made Again'
Hafþór Björnsson, who played "The Mountain," lifted 1,113 pounds at a competition over the weekend.
tara mahadevan363 days ago
Pop Culture
Watch IShowSpeed Deadlift a One Ton Car in Poland
The streamer put his strength to the test by deadlifting a car and stacking adults on top for every round.
Alex Ocho374 days ago
Daniel Mitchell4289 days ago
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