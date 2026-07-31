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In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.Jamie Iovine
Life
People Are Bringing Up Pumbaa From 'Lion King’ After Video Showing Man Get Attacked by Warthog Goes Viral
The Internet is having a field day after someone was attacked by a warthog after apparently thinking it'd be like Pumbaa from 'The Lion King.'Jose Martinez
A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas
Life
Man Dead of Rabies After Waking to Bat Biting Neck, Illinois’ First Recorded Human Case in Almost 70 Years
An Illinois man died of rabies after he woke to find a bat in his room, biting his neck. It was the first recorded human case in the state since 1954.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady