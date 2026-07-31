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(L-R) OnlyFans logo and Marmot.
Pop Culture

UCLA Scientists Launch OnlyFans for Marmots After Funding Cuts Threaten Research

The free OnlyFans account 'OnlyMarms' posts near-daily marmot content from the Colorado Rockies to raise money for one of the world's oldest continuous mammal studies.

Will Lavin8 days ago
Kai Cenat in a black jacket with star patterns stands in front of a sparkly backdrop with "Lionsgate" and "Michael" visible.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Gifted Rat by Streamer University 2026 Student: ‘I Don't Want This’

The peculiar gift was intended as a reference to the star's humble beginnings.

Trace William Cowen21 days ago
Charli XCX in a red lace dress poses beside a person in a Peppa Pig costume at an event.
Music

Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'

PinkPantheress also jumped to Clairo's defense after the anthropomorphic swine's peculiar remark.

Trace William Cowen29 days ago
Polar bear mother and cubs enjoying sunset at Arctic region of Northern Alaska shore.
Life

A Company Is Saving the DNA of America’s Endangered Species, Just in Case

Backed by George R.R. Martin and Peter Jackson, Colossal Biosciences plans to preserve DNA from roughly 2,300 threatened and endangered U.S. species.

Maggie Ekberg41 days ago
(L-R) Duck and Raul Jimenez of Mexico.
Sports

Duck Goes Viral for Sporting Mexico Jersey at FIFA World Cup

A duck in a Mexico jersey went viral as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 on the first day of the World Cup.

tara mahadevan55 days ago
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Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Slammed by PETA for Chili's Baby Back Ribs Collab: 'What Happened to You?'

The animal rights group took aim at the Grammy winner after the debut of her new ad.

tara mahadevan70 days ago
Roan antelope, roan antelope (Hippotragus equinus) drinking, Savuti, Chobe National Park, Botswana.
Life

Scientists Are Trying to Bring Back a Blue Antelope That Went Extinct 200 Years Ago

The company behind the dire wolf pups now wants to bring back the bluebuck, the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern history.

Maggie Ekberg98 days ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a suit stands outside, looking serious, with a blurred building in the background.
Life

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Allegedly Cut Off Dead Raccoon’s Penis While Kids Waited in Car

This would be unsurprising news if it came from anyone but the man who admitted to putting a dead baby bear in Central Park.

Joe Price112 days ago
A possum perched on a tree branch at night, surrounded by leaves and branches.
Pop Culture

Live Possum Spotted Hiding Among Stuffed Toys at Hobart Airport

Travelers thought it was just another plush — until it moved.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance132 days ago
Two sharks swimming underwater over a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by sparse aquatic plants.
Life

Sharks Found With 'Detectable Levels' of Cocaine in Bahamas, Researchers Say

This isn't the first time researchers have expressed concern over cocaine-exposed sharks.

Trace William Cowen133 days ago
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A fox standing in shallow water, holding a small fish in its mouth, surrounded by reeds.
Pop Culture

Sly Fox Sneaks Onto Cargo Ship and Travels From U.K. to New York

The unexpected passenger survived a two-week transatlantic journey aboard a cargo ship.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance133 days ago
A mother black bear walks with her two cubs on a grassy path in a forest.
Pop Culture

Mother Bear Euthanized After California Encounter, Leaving Two Cubs Orphaned: ‘Preventable Tragedy’

Two bear cubs were left orphaned after a woman and her dog encountered a wild black bear in California.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance134 days ago
Two pygmy hippos stand on a stone surface near a colorful arrangement of flowers and greenery, with a white tub in the background.
Pop Culture

Intruder Arrested After Breaching Moo Deng’s Enclosure at Thai Zoo

Thai police arrested a man who climbed into Moo Deng’s enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance134 days ago
olden retriever dog Buddy, basketball-playing star of motion picture 'Air Bud,' with his owner Kevin DiCicco, near San Francisco.
Pop Culture

‘Air Bud’ Creator Kevin DiCicco Dead at 63

DiCicco created ‘Air Bud’ and owned Buddy, the dog who starred in the original film.

Holly Riordan134 days ago
Lisa
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.

tara mahadevan150 days ago
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Johnny Knoxville wearing sunglasses and an argyle sweater vest, pointing with both hands outdoors.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Star Johnny Knoxville Emotionally Concedes He 'Can't Mess Around With Bulls Anymore'

Knoxville and company will return to theaters this year for what's expected to be the final 'Jackass' film.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
A hawk perched on a railing, with text "Hanging out with the homie" and "Hawk loves him some buz ball." A green drink container nearby.
Life

Man Sentenced After Video Showed Him Serving Cocktail to Bird: 'Hawk Loves Him Some BuzzBallz'

Serving alcohol to a bird, or any animal, is never the wise move.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
Baby monkey Punch.
Style

Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy

The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.

tara mahadevan167 days ago

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