Andy Dalton

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Dez Bryant Says Cowboys 'Out of Line' for Signing Andy Dalton Before Paying Dak Prescott

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant voiced his displeasure with his ex-team, who signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $7 million.

tara mahadevan2288 days ago
football
Sports

Cleveland Browns' Damarious Randall Gives Football to Hue Jackson After Interception

he Browns looked better against the Bengals than they have during most of Hue Jackson's tenure.

Joe Price2812 days ago
Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals
Sports

Bills Fans Pour Money Into Andy Dalton's Foundation After Bengals Knocked Ravens Out of Playoffs

Bills fans show their appreciation of the Bengals last-minute win over Baltimore.

Gavin Evans3139 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Witness: Andy Dalton Drove Off From Gas Station With Pump Still Connected

An observer spotted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton leaving a gas station with the pump still in his car.

Aaron C. Mansfield3718 days ago
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Sports

Interview: Bengals QB Andy Dalton Talks Contract Extensions, Expectations, and Concussions

The Cincinnati Bengals star QB talks contract expectations, Peyton Manning, and safety in the NFL.

Tony Markovich4314 days ago
Sports

Patriots Not Done Quite Yet, Stomp Bengals 43-17

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are not washed up just yet, trouncing the Cincinnati Bengals 43-17.

Doug Sibor4324 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton Just Got a Major Contract Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Andy Dalton is about to get paid.

Gus Turner4386 days ago

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