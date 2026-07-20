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Is That ‘SpongeBob’ at Andrew Tate’s Arrest? Viral ‘Leaked’ Footage Sparks AI Debate

A viral clip appears to place Duel mascot Freakbob at Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest, but viewers suspect the bizarre footage was created with AI.

Andrew Tate attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson / Getty Images

Everyone knows the beloved children’s character who lives in a pineapple under the sea, so why does a viral clip appear to place him at Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest?

For starters, it wasn’t actually the iconic yellow sponge.

The costumed character in the “leaked footage” making the rounds online appears to be Freakbob, the SpongeBob-inspired mascot of Duel. Beside him stands a man who appears to be the company’s Finnish founder, Ossi “Monarch” Ketola, as authorities take Andrew and Tristan into custody

Once the bizarre footage hit the internet, reactions came fast.

“The SpongeBob just standing there killing me,” one person wrote.

“This story somehow keeps finding new ways to dominate timelines,” another pointed out.

“I feel bad for SpongeBob witnessing all of that,” a third joked, while someone else declared, “Freakbob showing up to the Tate arrest is the most 2026 thing ever.”

Others weren’t convinced they were watching real footage at all. Replies calling the clip “fake” quickly piled up, with one viewer asking, “Looks AI or it’s me?”

The video's origin hasn't been independently verified, so there's no telling yet whether it's the real deal. But even if Freakbob and Ketola were digitally added to the footage, their appearance beside the Tates wouldn’t be entirely random

Andrew’s ties to Duel date back to at least November 2025, when the company’s logo began appearing in training videos ahead of his Misfits Boxing match. Fast forward to April 2026, Duel promoted a live game with Andrew behind the table. Instead, Brian Michael Hinds — the lookalike known online as Bottom G — showed up and spent the broadcast singing, twerking and doing a full split across the table.

According to IBA Bare Knuckle’s official promotion, Andrew was scheduled to co-host Saturday’s event at Miami’s James L. Knight Center, where U.S. Marshals arrested him and Tristan. Ketola says Andrew was also booked to deal blackjack for Duel that day, though no schedule or other details have surfaced to confirm when or where it was supposed to happen.

The Duel founder addressed the situation in a statement, saying, “We came to conclude a gentleman’s deal for the upcoming Tate Duel Blackjack appearance, but I had no idea what the brothers had been up to recently. I do not condone any types of illegal crimes.”

This wouldn’t be Ketola’s first attempt to step into a high-profile bail fight. After streamer Dalton “ChudTheBuilder” Eatherly’s bond was lowered from $1.25 million to $1 million on May 21, an apparent Discord message from Ketola said Duel had the money ready.

“Can confirm that this is indeed us,” he reportedly wrote. “Legal team is working out the details. Don’t want to say too much until we’re over the finish line.”

Despite Ketola’s efforts, Eatherly still remains detained. Tennessee’s rules around large bonds and verifying the source of the money complicated the effort, and a judge later revoked Eatherly’s bond in a separate Davidson County case.

Securing the Tates’ release may be even tougher. The brothers are being held under a federal extradition warrant, and bail in those cases generally requires “special circumstances.” Ketola can offer to cover the cost, but a judge first has to decide whether bond is an option at all.

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