James Tennent
Latest Stories
Looks Like Watch Dogs 2 Is Happening
Turns out people are looking at your LinkedIn.
Jimmy Kimmel Says the Dennis Quaid Freak out Video Was Nothing to Do With Him
Maybe it wasn't a hoax after all...
NASA's Chief Scientist Says We're Super Close to Finding Aliens
One small step for man, one giant leap closer to everyone having their own E.T.
UK's First Ban on 'Legal Highs' Comes in Today
Lincoln is the first city to ban people taking 'legal highs' in public.
We Now Know How Many People Sylvester Stallone Has Killed (in Movies)
The great Arnie v Sly debate finally has some numbers.
Lib Dems Release a Cassetteboy Style Cut-Up Cause They're so Down With the Kids
Uptown Funk isn't gonna give you a better share of the vote.
Change Your Passwords, Twitch Got Hacked
Your username, email, password, IP address, name, number, address, date of birth could all have been accessed.
EGX Rezzed: The Indie Games You Need to Check Out
The tip-top indies spied by yours truly.
South African Journalist Gets Mugged Live on Air
"He was looking for the phone, so because I wasn't giving him the phone then he calls the other one who has a gun."
All Titanfall DLC Is Currently Free on Xbox One & 360
Why are you still reading this? Go get it.
You Can Now Message Drake Lyrics to Your Exes at the Touch of a Button
"Sometimes I question if this is all real, then I grab on that ass and I firmly believe it"
Illinois Car Museum to Give 1984 Delorean with Flux Capacitor Away If Chicago Cubs Win World Series
If they don't win, you'll get a replica hoverboard. You lucky thing.
Ferguson Report Uncovers Racist Obama Joke
The full report, set be released today, will conclude that Ferguson police disproportionally targeted African-American residents
Watch Vigilante Barbers Cut off Top Knots to #Stoptheknot
The top knot is a danger to all of us, they make the world safe again.
SPOILER ALERT: The New Star Wars Will Kill off a Major Character
Such a huge, massive spoiler alert.