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James Tennent

Joined September 2014 | 93 posts
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Latest Stories

Looks Like Watch Dogs 2 Is Happening

Turns out people are looking at your LinkedIn.

James Tennent4158 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel Says the Dennis Quaid Freak out Video Was Nothing to Do With Him

Maybe it wasn't a hoax after all...

James Tennent4174 days ago

NASA's Chief Scientist Says We're Super Close to Finding Aliens

One small step for man, one giant leap closer to everyone having their own E.T.

James Tennent4181 days ago

Dark Souls II Comes to PS4 and Xbox One Today

Praise the Sun!

James Tennent4187 days ago

UK's First Ban on 'Legal Highs' Comes in Today

Lincoln is the first city to ban people taking 'legal highs' in public.

James Tennent4188 days ago
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Would You Buy a Phone Made of Grass?

Cause you might soon be able to.

James Tennent4192 days ago

We Now Know How Many People Sylvester Stallone Has Killed (in Movies)

The great Arnie v Sly debate finally has some numbers.

James Tennent4194 days ago

Lib Dems Release a Cassetteboy Style Cut-Up Cause They're so Down With the Kids

Uptown Funk isn't gonna give you a better share of the vote.

James Tennent4194 days ago

Change Your Passwords, Twitch Got Hacked

Your username, email, password, IP address, name, number, address, date of birth could all have been accessed.

James Tennent4194 days ago

EGX Rezzed: The Indie Games You Need to Check Out

The tip-top indies spied by yours truly.

James Tennent4203 days ago
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South African Journalist Gets Mugged Live on Air

"He was looking for the phone, so because I wasn't giving him the phone then he calls the other one who has a gun."

James Tennent4209 days ago

All Titanfall DLC Is Currently Free on Xbox One & 360

Why are you still reading this? Go get it.

James Tennent4209 days ago

You Can Now Message Drake Lyrics to Your Exes at the Touch of a Button

"Sometimes I question if this is all real, then I grab on that ass and I firmly believe it"

James Tennent4213 days ago

Illinois Car Museum to Give 1984 Delorean with Flux Capacitor Away If Chicago Cubs Win World Series

If they don't win, you'll get a replica hoverboard. You lucky thing.

James Tennent4213 days ago

Ferguson Report Uncovers Racist Obama Joke

The full report, set be released today, will conclude that Ferguson police disproportionally targeted African-American residents

James Tennent4216 days ago
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Edible KFC Cups Are Soon to Be an Actual Thing

Yum yum munch munch

James Tennent4222 days ago

Watch Vigilante Barbers Cut off Top Knots to #Stoptheknot

The top knot is a danger to all of us, they make the world safe again.

James Tennent4228 days ago

SPOILER ALERT: The New Star Wars Will Kill off a Major Character

Such a huge, massive spoiler alert.

James Tennent4229 days ago

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