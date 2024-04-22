'60 Minutes' Plunges Head First Into Quality Journalism With Kevin Hart Height Question

A discussion on Kevin Hart's height is now a permanent part of the larger 60 Minutes legacy.

As shown in the comedian's new interview with Anderson Cooper, the oft-speculated figure, which Hart himself has joked about in his stand-up, has been the subject of varying claims from several sources over the years.

Cooper, for example, noted that GQ previously put Hart’s height at 5'5” while the Los Angeles Times had it at 5'4”. Meanwhile, "some other place" went as low as 5'2”.

"Well, that place is bullshit," Hart said. "GQ finally got it right. Five-five. Five-foot-five, like, with a shoe on, like a sneaker. Now, if I put a boot on, I can get to five-five and a half."