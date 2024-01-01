Watch Anderson Cooper Giggle Uncontrollably After John Mayer Calls From Cat Cafe on New Year’s

“This is a place you can come, enjoy a drink or two, and talk to cats,” Mayer explained, as Cooper continued to giggle. “It’s a cat bar. I mean, I don’t know how much more clear I can be about the objective of this place.”

At one point, Cooper had to step off camera, though the cameraman ended up panning over to him as the host was gathering himself.

During the call, Mayer also fed the cats. “I thought these were solid treats. This seems to be a paste of some kind that you feed the cats directly from a tube. It turns out this is a gelatinous cat paste,” he said.

We should note that Cooper had been boozing pretty hard throughout the broadcast, a welcome change after CNN infamously made the hosts go dry last year.