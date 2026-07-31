American Eagle

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A person in a plaid shirt and green pants sits smiling with a soccer ball at their feet, against a fabric backdrop.
Style

American Eagle Teases First Lamine Yamal Capsule Collection

Fresh off his historic World Cup victory, the 19-year-old superstar anchors AE’s back-to-school push with a 25-piece line dropping Sept. 3.

Brendan Frederick16 days ago
Sydney Sweeney.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Insists She's 'Against Hate' Following Controversial American Eagle Ad

The actor said her "silence" on the brand's 'great jeans' campaign "widened the divide."

Jaelani Turner-Williams244 days ago
Honoree Sydney Sweeney speaks onstage during Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says the American Eagle Controversy Was a 'Surprise' to Her

Sydney Sweeney said it was "surreal" to see President Trump discuss the controversy around the commercial.

Joe Price276 days ago
Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s AE Ad Called ‘Missed Opportunity’ to Use Cyrus Women

A TikToker said American Eagle missed a chance to use the Cyrus women over Sydney Sweeney — and the 'Wrecking Ball' singer’s mom reacted.

Maggie Ekberg336 days ago
Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair in a red off-shoulder dress, walking outside at night.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Stretches in Leotard and Boots for New Jimmy Choo Campaign

Sweeney's latest campaign comes on the heels of the controversial American Eagle jeans advertisement.

Brad Appleton338 days ago
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Sydney Sweeney at Lionsgate's "Americana" Los Angeles Special Screening held at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says 'Mainly Girls' Criticized Her Soap—But They Wanted Jacob Elordi Bathwater

Sweeney collaborated with Dr. Squatch for soap infused with her own bathwater.

Jaelani Turner-Williams351 days ago
Sydney Sweeney attends premiere event.
Pop Culture

Strip Club Hosting Sydney Sweeney 'Great Jeans' Contest

The strip club is offering cash and prizes to the winners.

Brad Appleton367 days ago
ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 03: U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at the at the Lehigh Valley International Airport on August 03, 2025 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Trump spent the weekend at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Trump Says Sydney Sweeney Has ‘Hottest Ad Out There’ After Learning Actress Is Registered Republican

The U.S. president commended Sweeney for being a registered Republican.

Jaelani Turner-Williams368 days ago
Sydney Sweeney at 'Americana' premiere.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Heckled for 'Racist' American Eagle Jeans Ad at 'Americana' Premiere

Sweeney continued into the event after the ordeal, posing for photos with other cast members on the carpet.

Brad Appleton368 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney's Political Affiliation Unearthed Following 'Great Jeans' Campaign

Florida voting records show which party she's been a member of since last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams370 days ago
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Sydney Sweeney, American Eagle
Pop Culture

American Eagle Defends Sydney Sweeney ‘Great Jeans’ Campaign Amid Backlash

The actress' ad has been mired in controversy due to its racial undertones.

tara mahadevan370 days ago
Doja Cat and Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Doja Cat Mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Commercial

The 'Euphoria' actress' ad has caused quite the stir.

tara mahadevan373 days ago
Sydney Sweeney with long hair is lying on their side, wearing a denim jacket and jeans, against a plain background.
Style

Sydney Sweeney's 'Great Jeans' Controversy: What Are People Saying?

The ubiquitous 'Euphoria' actress stars in a much-discussed new campaign for AE.

Trace William Cowen374 days ago
Models are seen wearing American Eagle clothing
Style

American Eagle Launches New ‘Members Always’ Club Within Roblox

Earlier this month, the AE brand debuted a metaverse adaptation of its Spring 2022 campaign, which is now being expanded even further with a virtual club.

Trace William Cowen1606 days ago
american-eagle
Style

American Eagle Launches Sustainable Collection With Jeans Redesign Project

In another environmentally conscious move, American Eagle unveiled sustainable jeans with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign Project.

Jordan Rose1912 days ago
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Tinashe
Style

American Eagle Launches Virtual Concert Series 'At Home With AE' for COVID-19 Relief f/ Tinashe, Jojo, and More

The three-week concert series leads up to the brand's #AExMEProm on May 14.

Trace William Cowen2296 days ago
American Eagle Ne(x)t Level Jeans
Style

PROMO: American Eagle’s New Jeans Take Comfort to the Ne(x)t Level

In a time when style is synonymous with individuality, American Eagle is providing customers with style to express themselves, freely.

Complex2460 days ago

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