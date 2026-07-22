American Eagle Teases First Lamine Yamal Capsule Collection

Key Takeaways
- American Eagle teased an upcoming 25-piece streetwear-inspired capsule with 19-year-old soccer star Lamine Yamal, officially dropping on Sept. 3.
- Designed with input from Yamal, the collection blends heritage denim, rugby shirts, and sweaters with street style in a palette inspired by his Spanish roots.
- The drop is the first release under Yamal's five-year deal, as AE relies on his World Cup momentum to drive back-to-school sales following a Q1 dip.
American Eagle is turning the World Cup's biggest breakout star into its biggest back-to-school moment.
The retailer will launch a co-branded capsule collection with global ambassador Lamine Yamal on Sept. 3, according to WWD, dropping roughly 25 men's and unisex pieces timed to peak denim season and the 19-year-old's record-breaking summer.
The capsule announcement arrives less than a week after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, a result that cemented Yamal's status as the youngest player ever to win both the World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. AE chief marketing officer Craig Brommers was quick to frame the timing as something scripted.
"We're still riding the World Cup wave," Brommers said. "It was an unbelievable tournament for Lamine and his Spanish teammates. Given Lamine's success over the last month, our internal rally cry has become: 'From Yamal to the mall.' Back-to-school is our Super Bowl of denim, now we're saying it's the World Cup of denim."
The numerology wasn't lost on him, either. "Wearing number 19 at 19 years old and winning on July 19, Hollywood cannot write a story better," Brommers said.
The line spans denim, woven bottoms, rugby shirts, and sweaters, with a color palette of greens, tans, whites, and burgundy drawn from Yamal's hometown and intended to feel, in the brand's words, "rich like the Spanish culture." The design direction came from Yamal himself. "What he was really interested in doing was marrying his sense of street style with the American heritage of our brand and finding tension between those two worlds," Brommers said.
AE signed Yamal in January 2026 to an unprecedented five-year deal covering campaign appearances and limited-edition product collaborations, the brand's first multi-year sports partnership of its kind. In June, AE launched a collection called “Lamine’s Picks,” but the Sept. 3 drop marks the first true collaboration under the partnership agreement.
With AE's comparable sales slipping 2% in Q1 2026, back-to-school conversion has become a commercial priority. The brand is betting a World Cup winner and the Sept. 3 capsule can change that trajectory, with Brommers adding simply: "This is a really exciting moment for our brand."