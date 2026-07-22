American Eagle Teases First Lamine Yamal Capsule Collection

American Eagle is turning the World Cup's biggest breakout star into its biggest back-to-school moment.

The retailer will launch a co-branded capsule collection with global ambassador Lamine Yamal on Sept. 3, according to WWD, dropping roughly 25 men's and unisex pieces timed to peak denim season and the 19-year-old's record-breaking summer.

The capsule announcement arrives less than a week after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, a result that cemented Yamal's status as the youngest player ever to win both the World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. AE chief marketing officer Craig Brommers was quick to frame the timing as something scripted.

"We're still riding the World Cup wave," Brommers said. "It was an unbelievable tournament for Lamine and his Spanish teammates. Given Lamine's success over the last month, our internal rally cry has become: 'From Yamal to the mall.' Back-to-school is our Super Bowl of denim, now we're saying it's the World Cup of denim."

The numerology wasn't lost on him, either. "Wearing number 19 at 19 years old and winning on July 19, Hollywood cannot write a story better," Brommers said.