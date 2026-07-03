aespa

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2020, consisting of Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning. They are known for their innovative use of virtual avatars called "ae," which represent digital counterparts of the members and are integrated into music videos, performances, and storytelling, redefining how K-pop blends technology with artistry. Fans return to aespa for their immersive concept that combines music with a continuously evolving virtual universe, including interactive fan events and digital content that extend beyond traditional performances. Their relevance in the K-pop scene comes from pioneering the intersection of music and metaverse culture, attracting a global audience eager to engage with both the real and virtual facets of the group.

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aespa's four members stand in a row against a green backdrop, wearing stylish white outfits. They are posing and waving at the camera.
Music

aespa Drops Teaser for Debut Japanese Mini-Album 'KISS N TELL'

The K-pop quartet will release their first-ever Japanese mini-album on July 24.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
The four members of K-Pop group Aespa with colorful hair in a vibrant yellow car, set against a mountainous backdrop.
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for aespa's 'LEMONADE'

The K-pop superstars are making a splash on the charts with their latest album.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
aespa members with colorful hair in a vibrant, surreal setting. One is holding a drink, others pose with a shopping cart and on a slide.
Music

aespa Drops New Album 'LEMONADE' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Becky G, and G-DRAGON

Complex LA is celebrating the group's new album with a special pop-up experience this weekend.

Trace William Cowen49 days ago
Three individuals in a collage: a man in a red jacket and sunglasses, a smiling woman with long hair, and a man in a dark outfit on stage.
Music

New Hip-Hop Music This Week: Latto, Freddie Gibbs, K Camp, Future x Tyla, and More

Latto leads this week’s most anticipated hip-hop releases, including singles from Future and Tyla, Chief Keef and Katy Perry, and more.

Jade Gomez50 days ago
A promotional image for aespa's 2nd album "Lemonade," featuring the group in a futuristic setting. Event details for May 29-31 in Los Angeles.
Music

aespa's 'Make It Lemonade' Pop-Up at Complex LA: What You Need to Know

Complex LA will be celebrating the K-Pop quartet's new album "Lemonade" with a pop-up event May 29-31.

Complex Staff52 days ago
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Album cover for aespa's "The 2nd Album" with abstract green and yellow artwork and the band's logo in the center.
Pop Culture

Aespa ‘Lemonade’ Signed: How to Buy

Signed copies of aespa's second album are available for pre-order now ahead of the May 29 release date.

Complex Staff72 days ago
aespa
Music

Aespa Announces SYNK : COMPLæXITY World Tour

The K-pop group's trek kicks off on Aug. 7.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Chase Ifiniti in a light purple dress with long braided hair smiles on stage, wearing a choker necklace.
Music

Chase Infiniti Shares Her ‘Mount Rushmore’ of K-Pop: ‘Going Through the Playlist in My Mind’

The 'One Battle After Another' star is naming her K-pop bias groups, including ATEEZ.

Alex Ocho121 days ago
Aespa in stylish outfits pose confidently against a purple background. They wear edgy, modern clothing with accessories.
Music

Aespa Announces Complex LA Pop-Up: What You Need to Know

The K-Pop quartet's new mini album "RIch Man" is available now.

Alex Ocho304 days ago
The members of K-Pop group Aespa in stylish outfits pose against a purple background. They're wearing trendy, edgy clothing with bold accessories.
Music

Aespa's 'Rich Man' CD - How to Buy a Signed Copy

You can get your hands on a signed edition of the K-Pop quartet's latest mini-album exclusively at Complex.

Alex Ocho322 days ago
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K-Pop group Aespa on stage wearing white, sparkly outfits with intricate detailing. They are posing confidently under stage lights.
Music

Watch Highlights of Aespa's 'Synk: Parallel Line' Concert in Newark

The K-Pop girl group behind hits like "Supernova" and "Whiplash" brought their pixel perfect Synk: Parallel Line Tour to Newark's Prudential Center.

Alex Ocho520 days ago

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