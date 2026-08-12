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aespa's Ningning Recalls Confronting a Tall Stranger Blocking Her View at Charli xcx's Lolla Set

The K-pop star shared what happened when she told a tall stranger blocking her view at Charli xcx's Lollapalooza set that she couldn't see.

aespa's Ningning with long black hair in a black dress stands against a light textured background.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Ningning from aespa is sharing what happened when her view was obstructed by a tall person at Lollapalooza.

In a new interview with The Fader, the 23-year-old K-pop star recalled attending Charli xcx's Lollapalooza performance alongside her fellow aespa members Karina, Giselle, and Winter, ahead of their own set.

“I haven’t been to many festivals in Korea or China,” she told The Fader’s India Roby. “But yesterday, we went to see some performances in the rain. We saw Charli xcx, but a tall guy was standing in front of me. I told him I couldn’t see, and he turned around, apologized, and gave me a wristband for the show.”

She continued, “In that moment, I realized how connected and passionate people are about music here.”

The group also caught Smashing Pumpkins, but were not able to watch Lil Uzi Vert perform as his set was cancelled due to rain.

“[F]estivals in general are so much fun. They have their own culture of craziness and chaos. There are so many people, and the rain [here] added to that,” Ningning added. “Performing is also way different than watching, so I know the feeling of being the artist and knowing what the audience feels. It’s a cool experience to be able to understand both.”

aespa's own Lollapalooza set came on the heels of their sophomore Korean studio album Lemonade and their newly-released debut Japanese mini-album Kiss N Tell. The show also included a surprise cameo from Ty Dolla $ign, who lent his vocals to their single “Switchblade.”

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