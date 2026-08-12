aespa's Ningning Recalls Confronting a Tall Stranger Blocking Her View at Charli xcx's Lolla Set

Ningning from aespa is sharing what happened when her view was obstructed by a tall person at Lollapalooza.

In a new interview with The Fader, the 23-year-old K-pop star recalled attending Charli xcx's Lollapalooza performance alongside her fellow aespa members Karina, Giselle, and Winter, ahead of their own set.

“I haven’t been to many festivals in Korea or China,” she told The Fader’s India Roby. “But yesterday, we went to see some performances in the rain. We saw Charli xcx, but a tall guy was standing in front of me. I told him I couldn’t see, and he turned around, apologized, and gave me a wristband for the show.”

She continued, “In that moment, I realized how connected and passionate people are about music here.”