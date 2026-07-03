It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
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The Toronto-based photographer and filmmaker talks working with rappers like KILLY and Danny Brown, and making viral otherworldly TikTok videos.Alex Nino Gheciu
The Toronto rapper talks about his new project, his disdain for social media, his upcoming album with Drake producer Boi-1da, and his future in politics.Alex Nino Gheciu
London Cyr may be newly signed to Wonderchild, but the young Canadian producer is just getting started and already has a Grammy-nom under his belt.Natalie Harmsen