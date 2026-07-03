Adamn Killa

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Adamn Killa and Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Adamn Killa Trolls Lil Uzi Vert, Asks If They Can Be 'Friends Again' After Rare Instagram Follow

Adamn claimed he paid Uzi $20,000 for a verse on the song "Cheerio" that was never cleared.

tara mahadevan200 days ago
Adamn Killa seen on October 02, 2025, in New York City.
Music

Chicago Rapper Adamn Killa Detained After Telling Cops ‘Arrest Me, Daddy’

Adamn Killa was briefly detained for allegedly interrupting a traffic stop but was released soon after.

Joe Price248 days ago

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