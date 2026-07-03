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Jonathan Majors in a black suit stands at a microphone holding an award, speaking at an event.
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors' Upcoming Film 'Run Hide Fight: Infidels' Is Anti-Palestine, Anti-'Woke Mind Virus'

The former Marvel actor has landed his first role since 2023 in a politically charged film from Ben Shapiro's media company.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
James Bond Casting Rumors: Has a Woman Been Announced as the New 007?
Pop Culture

How a Fake Jessie Buckley 007 Story Fooled James Bond Fans

Inside the viral April Fool’s prank that convinced fans Jessie Buckley had been cast as James Bond.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
DALLAS - AUGUST 3: Chuck Norris (as Cordell 'Cord' Walker) stars in the CBS television series "Walker, Texas Ranger," August 1993.
Pop Culture

Chuck Norris Dead at 86: We Look Back at Some of the Best 'Chuck Norris Facts'

The action star's death at the age of 86 was announced by his family on Friday.

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Chuck Norris Dead at 86, Family Announces: 'He Inspired Millions'

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time," the action star's family said in a statement.

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
Left: Druski in a red leather jacket. Right: Timothee Chalamet in a white suit with curly hair.
Pop Culture

Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'

Druski envisions the possible project as being akin to the 'Bad Boys' or 'Rush Hour' action-comedy franchises.

Trace William Cowen134 days ago
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Jonathan Majors and Ben Shapiro split image
Pop Culture

Jonathan Majors to Star in Action Film Produced by Ben Shapiro

The project will mark Major’s first movie role since his 2023 assault conviction.

Joshua Espinoza140 days ago
Paul Rudd Brags About His 'Huge Penis' in New Interview
Pop Culture

Paul Rudd Has Thoughts After Being Told He Has a 'Huge Penis'

The Marvel star leans into a wild running joke, proving once again he’s a good sport.

Bernadette Giacomazzo185 days ago
Johnny Knoxville in a suit and tie, smiling at Bam Margera, who is wearing a hoodie and jacket, at an event.
Pop Culture

Bam Margera Reportedly Set to Appear in Newly Announced ‘Jackass’ Movie

Johnny Knoxville recently announced that a new 'Jackass' movie will hit theaters this year.

Joe Price189 days ago
Marlon Wayans in a tuxedo smiling; 50 Cent wearing a cap and chain, making a gesture.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Is ‘Thinking’ About Casting 50 Cent in His Next Movie: ‘Could Be an Incredible Star'

The two were recently at odds over Fifty's involvement in the Netflix docuseries 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

Alex Ocho192 days ago
Keanu Reeves
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves’ New Sci-Fi Movie ‘Shiver’ Locks In Filming Location and Start Date

Keanu Reeves is about to start filming a new sci-fi movie called 'Shiver.'

Jessica Mcbride245 days ago
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Ruby Rose Blames 'Cretin' Sydney Sweeney for 'Christy' Film Flop
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Blames 'Cretin' Sydney Sweeney for 'Christy' Film Flop

Ruby Rose slammed Sydney Sweeney after the movie's poor box office debut, calling the actress a 'cretin' and saying she 'ruined' the film.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
'Rambo' Prequel Starring Noah Centineo Recruits The Russo Brothers as Executive Producers
Pop Culture

'Rambo' Prequel Starring Noah Centineo Recruits The Russo Brothers as Executive Producers

Production on the prequel is set to begin in Thailand next year.

Bernadette Giacomazzo250 days ago
John Krasinski at an event, wearing a dark suit, with a neutral expression. Background features large text.
Pop Culture

Fans Think They Know Why the Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Film Is Being Delayed

A 'Quiet Place Part III,' the fourth film in the franchise, is hitting theaters later than planned—and fans have a theory about the delay.

Griff Griffin287 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio in a black suit stands in front of a backdrop with "One Battle After Another" text.
Pop Culture

‘One Battle After Another’ Reviews Praise Leonardo DiCaprio

Critics are raving about Leonardo DiCaprio in 'One Battle After Another,' calling Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest thriller a must-see.

Griff Griffin302 days ago
Tyrese Gibson performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Gibson and Danny Trejo's Action Thriller 'The Wrecker' Gets U.S. Theatrical Release

The movie was first announced in 2023 and filmed entirely in Las Vegas.

Alex Gonzalez308 days ago
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Austin Butler attends the CAUGHT STEALING UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Tuesday 19 August 2025.
Pop Culture

Austin Butler Reveals How He Got Baseball Buff for 'Caught Stealing'

The actor gained over 20 pounds to play a former baseball player in the new film.

Lucille Barilla330 days ago

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