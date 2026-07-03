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Latest Stories

DJ Q Est. 2003 LP Interview
Music

DJ Q Is All Fired Up

Eight years after signing with Local Action, DJ Q is finally ready with his second album, Est. 2003. That doesn’t sound accurate at all, but we checked...

James Keith1380 days ago
emma
Music

“I See My Music As Quite An Escapist Thing For Myself”: An Interview With E.M.M.A.

Her new album, 'Indigo Dream', is out now on Local Action.

James Keith2094 days ago
Music

Premiere: Dread D Still Reps The Black Ops Crew On "Siege 2"

With the 'Siege' EP out tomorrow we've got another Dread D cut to share.

James Keith3887 days ago
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Music

Local Action To Release DJ Q's Bassline Classic "Rocky" On Friday

A release that actually deserves to be described as "long-awaited."

James Keith3923 days ago
Music

Stream Yamaneko's 'Pixel Wave Embrace' LP In Full

Delve into the pixelated world of Yamaneko's debut album.

James Keith4252 days ago

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