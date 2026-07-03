Acne Studios

Acne Studios is a Stockholm-based fashion brand founded in 1996 by Jonny Johansson, known for its minimalist Scandinavian aesthetic and an innovative approach to denim and tailoring. The label frequently collaborates with contemporary artists, integrating art and culture into its collections to challenge conventional fashion norms. Its defining feature is the blend of experimental silhouettes with precise craftsmanship, creating pieces that balance avant-garde design and everyday wearability. Fans return for Acne Studios' limited-edition capsules, which often showcase unexpected fabric treatments and architectural shapes, solidifying its role as a pioneer in progressive Scandinavian style. One of its most recent hits was a viral pair of trompe-l'œil jeans that created the illusion of various colorful charms and chains were hanging from them.

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Kylie Jenner Stars in Acne Studios’ Fall/Winter 2023 Denim Campaign

With the collection, Acne Studios introduces a new pair of jeans, the 2023.

tara mahadevan1051 days ago
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Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x IRAK, Supreme x Hardies, Telfar, and More

Denim Tears x IRAK, Supreme x Hardies, Telfar's last "Bag Security Program," and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly round-up of releases.

Lei Takanashi1129 days ago
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The 15 Best Backpacks to Buy for Back to School

Whether you're looking for a luxurious backpack from Gucci, a classic L.L. Bean book bag, or an Osprey daypack, here are the best backpacks for school

Lei Takanashi1436 days ago
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Best Style Releases: Palace, Stüssy x Nike, Takashi Murakami, Kid Cudi, Supervsn, and More

Palace Fall 2022, Stüssy x Nike, Takashi Murakami Uno cards, Kid Cudi Camp McDonald's merch, and more great releases are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Lei Takanashi1445 days ago
A photo of the new Acne Studios shopping location in Paris
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Acne Studios Opens New Store in Saint-Honoré, Paris

Luxury Swedish fashion house Acne Studios has opened a new flagship in Paris, France on Rue Saint-Honoré with interiors designed by Arquitectura-G.

Joe Price1484 days ago
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Best Style Releases This Week: Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, 'I Know Nigo' Merch, and More

From the first drop from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line to 'I Know Nigo' merch, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1606 days ago
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Acne Studios Recruits Netherlands Artist Rabin Huissen for SS22 Collection

As part of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Acne Studios has partnered with Netherlands-based artist Rabin Huissen for a series of psychedelic, print garments.

Sanj Patel1606 days ago
A Acne Studios sign, seen on July 07, 2020 in Berlin, Germany
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Acne Studios Is Opening Its First Canadian Storefront

The Stockholm-based fashion brand is bringing it's edgy, high-end storefront to the Yorkdale Mall in Toronto this spring, as part of a new luxury wing.

Sydney Brasil1621 days ago
A photo of the new Acne Studios space is shown.
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Acne Studios Launches New Store in New York City's SoHo District

To celebrate the meticulously crafted new space in SoHo, Acne Studios threw a special cocktail celebration and held an intimate dinner event.

Trace William Cowen1677 days ago
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Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x WTAPS, Prada, Crocs x Beams, Denim Tears x Stüssy x Our Legacy, and More

Supreme x WTAPS, Denim Tears x Stussy x Our Legacy, Crocs x Beams, Prada America's Cups, and more great style drops are highlighted in this weekly round-up.

Lei Takanashi1689 days ago
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Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x Tiffany and Co., Union x CPFM, Jil Sander x Arc'teryx, and More

From Supreme x Tiffany and Co. to Union Los Angeles x Cactus Plant Flea Market, here is a detailed guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1711 days ago
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Best Beanies to Buy This Fall: Aimé Leon Dore, Off-White, and More

The 10 best beanies and hats to buy right now, including affordable &amp; luxury brands such as Carhartt Off-White, Aimé Leon Dore, Awake, Supreme, &amp; much more.

Mike DeStefano1724 days ago
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Mike DeStefano1837 days ago
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Here's a Look Inside Acne Studios' Newly Released 'Acne Paper' Book

The Swedish label celebrates its now-defunct 'Acne Paper' magazine with a 568-page book featuring a mix of archived material and new content.

Joshua Espinoza1848 days ago

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