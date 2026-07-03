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Kid Cudi with a beard and short hair, wearing a studded leather jacket, smiling in front of a dark background.
Music

Kid Cudi on What to Expect From Rebel Ragers Tour Setlist: 'No Way I Can Do Every Banger I Have'

"I have 13 albums and only a certain amount of time in the show," Cudi told fans.

Trace William Cowen80 days ago
Kid Cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Announces The Rebel Ragers Tour

The trek features special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius.

tara mahadevan173 days ago
a trak is seen performing
Music

A-Trak Goes Off On Twitter Thread About Hip-Hop Sampling In 2023

Although he acknowledged both sides of the argument, his personal opinion was that “sampling in rap has gotten pretty predictable.”

Trace William Cowen1132 days ago
A-Trak and Cam'ron's 'U Wasn't There'
Music

Cam’ron and A-Trak Drop ‘U Wasn’t There’ Album f/ Conway the Machine, Styles P, and More

Cam'ron and A-Trak reunite for their new album 'U Wasn't There.' The nine-track project features guest appearances from Jim Jones, Styles P, and more.

Brad Callas1394 days ago
Album artwork for Camron A Trak new joint project
Music

Cam’ron and A-Trak Link for New Song "Ghetto Prophets" f/ Conway the Machine

Cam'ron and A-Trak have dropped off their latest song "Ghetto Prophets" with Conway the Machine, the second single from their joint album 'U Wasn't There.'

tara mahadevan1401 days ago
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Cam'ron "All I Ever Wanted"
Music

Cam'ron and A-Trak Reunite for New Single "All I Really Wanted" Off 'U Wasn’t There' Album

Nearly three years since the release of his last album, 2019's 'Purple Haze 2,' Killa Cam returns with the lead single from his forthcoming LP.

Brad Callas1415 days ago
meechy darko's single art for complex
Music

Meechy Darko Recruits Freddie Gibbs and A-Trak for "On God" Single

Produced by Jay Versace and Dot da Genius, the single will land on Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko's debut solo album 'Gothic Luxury' this month.

Joshua Espinoza1444 days ago
Grandtheft posing in an orange beanie and white shades for his new EP Wild Ways.
Music

Premiere: Grandtheft Pulls Off an Infectious Debut With 'Wild Ways'

Toronto-based producer Grand Theft debuts his fresh, addictive EP 'Wild Ways' which includes features with Jazz Cartier, Jayd Ink, Lowell and The Halluci Nation

Sumiko Wilson1716 days ago
future
Music

HARD Summer Unveils 2021 Festival Lineup f/ Future, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, and More

This year, the five-stage Southern California experience will go down at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino. Ticket sales launch this Friday.

Trace William Cowen1936 days ago
rip
Music

Legendary DJ Spinbad Dead at 46

Tribute messages have started rolling in for the iconic NYC creative, whose 'Rocks the Casbah (The 80s Megamix)' release is considered a classic.

Trace William Cowen2075 days ago
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Travis Thompson 'Reckless Endangerment'
Music

Travis Thompson Drops ‘Reckless Endangerment’ Album

With appearances by Macklemore, Reason, Sir Mix-A-Lot, A-Trak, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2493 days ago
ComplexCon
Music

Future, Rae Sremmurd, Vince Staples, and More to Perform at ComplexCon 2018

The third annual ComplexCon is set to take place Nov. 3-4 in Long Beach, California.

Complex2850 days ago
A Trak "Ride For Me" video
Music

A-Trak Brings the Worlds of Skating and Rap Together in "Ride for Me" Video f/ Young Thug, 24hrs, and Falcons

A-Trak linked with Zoo York's own Eli Morgan Gesner on the '90s skate culture-influenced clip for his new single, "Ride for Me."

Khal3062 days ago

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