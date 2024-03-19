A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Royal' Nike Air Max 1 '86 to the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mar 19, 2024
Via Nike

Whether you are a purist who only wears OG colorways or prefer twists on the classics, this week has some great pairs for you.


Highlights include the return of the "Royal" Air Max 1 true to its 1986 form, a retro of the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9, A Ma Maniere's latest Air Ship with green suede accents, an incredibly-detailed Adidas Superstar celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneakers below. 

Via Nike

A Ma Maniere x Jordan Air Ship

Via A Ma Maniere

Price: $140
When: Friday, March 22
Where: amamaniere.com (raffle)
What You Need to Know: A Ma Maniere is dropping another colorway of the Jordan Air Ship on Friday morning. This time, the pair features green suede accents on the collar and Swoosh. AMM branding is featured on the tongue tag, debossed on the heel, and a removable silver hang tag. 

Nike SB Dunk Low 'Rayssa Leal'

Via Nike

Price: $125
When: Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: 15-year-old Rayssa Leal is the latest pro skater to put her spin on the SB Dunk Low. The pair is covered in intricate details like smiley faces debossed on the quarter panel, a unique pattern etched into the overlays, mismatched lateral and medial Swooshes, a trio of colorful smiley face dubraes, and Leal's personal logo stitched on the lateral heel.

Air Jordan 14 'Flint'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This new colorway of the Air Jordan 14 is covered in grey suede. Light grey suede covers most of the upper with darker hairy suede overlays on the toe and heel. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Plum'

Via Nike

Price: $115
When: Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Once again, Nike is bringing back the "Plum" Dunk Low. Originally part of the Japan-exclusive "Ugly Duckling" pack when it first released in 2001, the purple and red suede pair is getting another retro release. The last time this pair hit retailers was in 2020. Some may also remember the 2011 SB Dunk High that it inspired. 

Nike Air Max 1 '86 'Royal Blue'

Via Nike

Price: $150
When: Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A few days ahead of Air Max Day 2024, Nike is bringing back the "Royal" Air Max 1 true to its OG form. The latest retro release features a shape and giant Air bubble window that more closely resembles the pairs available in 1986. 

TMNT x Adidas Superstar

Via Adidas

Price: $130
When: Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Adidas Confirmed and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Adidas is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a special pair of Superstars. Textured olive green leather on the upper is meant to represent the turtles' skin, while the red Three Stripes are a nod to their eye covering. All four turtles wore red masks in the comic books; these are not just supposed to just be Raphael-themed. No detail was spared for this release. The Superstar's iconic rubber toe has been tweaked to look like a turtle shell, there are special eye mask dubraes, and the pairs even come encased in ballistic packaging like action figures with a reprint of the first issue of the TMNT comic book. 

Puma Mostro Ecstasy

Via End. Clothing

Price: $155
When: Friday, March 22
Where: select Puma retailers like End. Clothing
What You Need to Know: After returning during New York Fashion Week, Puma is dropping off two more colorways of the Mostro later this week. The "Ecstacy" pack consists of tonal pink and blue pairs of the Y2K-era sneaker. Each sports a mesh upper, asymmetrical strap system in place of laces, rubber overlays on the eyestay and heel, and a spiky outsole that resembles track spikes. 

Air Jordan 9 'Powder Blue'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 9, Jordan Brand is bringing back an OG colorway. This UNC-inspired pair features a white leather upper, powder blue midsole, and black accents on the tongue and heel. Last released in 2010, the "Powder Blue" 9 returns just in time for March Madness as the UNC Tar Heels men's team tries to capture its seventh national title. 

