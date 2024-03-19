A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Royal' Nike Air Max 1 '86 to the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Whether you are a purist who only wears OG colorways or prefer twists on the classics, this week has some great pairs for you.
Highlights include the return of the "Royal" Air Max 1 true to its 1986 form, a retro of the "Powder Blue" Air Jordan 9, A Ma Maniere's latest Air Ship with green suede accents, an incredibly-detailed Adidas Superstar celebrating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneakers below.
