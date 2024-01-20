A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 Collaboration Spotted in Paris

Luxury fashion and sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére, which has gained notoriety for its work with Jordan Brand in recent years, may have teased a new project with Nike's Sportswear category during Paris Fashion Week.

Spotted by Sneaker Freaker was an unreleased A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95 collaboration styled in the shop's signature aesthetic. AMM's version of the runner is delivered in varying grey tones, the panels separated by a zigzag stitch and the base layer perforated. Official logo hits are placed on the tongue and heel, while A Ma Maniére embroidery is visible along the toe.

This isn't A Ma Maniére's first time working on a Nike Sportswear silhouette. In 2019, it delivered a multi-shoe Nike Air Force 1 collection. There's no confirmed release information for the Air Max 95 collab at the moment, but keep an eye out for updates in the months ahead.