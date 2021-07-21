Tyler, the Creator and Converse have shared a new video in which the importance of avoiding the wearing of denim hats takes center stage.

“Tyler, the Creator made a film for Converse,” a brand rep said when launching the ad on Wednesday. “We had no idea what to expect.”

The short sees members of the “Really Cool Converse Club” holding a meeting to discuss the status of one person’s membership, which now stands in jeopardy due to the wearing of a denim hat.

Playing this “Really Cool Converse Club” member is Saturday Night Live and Mean Girls actor Tim Meadows, who’s joined in the clip by Vince Staples and Henry Rollins, among others. Davon “Jasper” Wilson also makes an appearance.

Catch Tyler’s short up top via the Converse YouTube account. An extended version of the short, the running time for which is significantly boosted, was also released on Twitter and Instagram by Tyler himself:

Of course, Tyler is no stranger to working with Converse, with the new Chuck 70s-honoring short serving as merely the latest of many examples of the Call Me If You Get Lost artist bringing his unique vision to the iconic brand.

In a conversation with Dazed’s Thom Waite published Wednesday, Tyler revealed the loose idea behind the “Really Cool Converse Club” short was to show how wide the audience for Converse spreads.

“Regardless of whether it makes sense or not, just seeing them all under the one roof was important,” Tyler said.

It’s a great time to be a Tyler fan. With Call Me If You Get Lost still less than a month old, recent days have given us footage of Tyler in the studio with a fully masked Kanye West and an appearance from Tyler in the new Jackass Forever trailer.