Fresh off channeling Willy Wonka with a “golden ticket”-esque contest centered around the sold-out Astroworld Festival in Houston, Travis Scott is again giving fans the chance to procure the seemingly unprocurable.

Indeed, ahead of Scott’s performance at the (also sold-out) Rolling Loud festival, the prolific multi-hyphenate is linking up with Uber Eats to offer fans the opportunity to bag a special piece of CACTI-celebrating merch.

Image via Uber Eats x CACTI

The experience is available in Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. Anyone who purchases CACTI on the Uber Eats app in those regions between July 21 and July 25 will be sent to a microsite where they will then have the chance to enter to win exclusive Agave Spiked Seltzer merch in army green. Notably, the piece is adorned with the depiction of a handwritten note from La Flame himself.

As those who have been closely following CACTI developments will note, the t-shirt boasts a slogan that’s been seen in a slightly reworded form in prior CACTI pieces. The design, meanwhile, has also previously been paired with other seltzer slogans using different colorways.

Image via Uber Eats x CACTI

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud returns to Miami later this week with headliners ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. Also performing at the multi-day event is Playboi Carti, City Girls, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Rico Nasty, and more. Bobby Shmurda is also on the lineup as a special guest.

It’s been a particularly busy period for Scott and his fans. And with Utopia expected to be on the horizon, there’s little chance La Flame will be slowing down anytime soon.