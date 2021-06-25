As of Friday morning, Travis Scott fans across the country were hitting pause on their search for the CACTI version of the golden ticket. The reason, of course, is the unveiling of the Dior Summer 2022 men’s collection.

As announced earlier this week, La Flame co-designed the new collection with artistic director Kim Jones, with a Dior rep succinctly explaining the importance of this pairing in the brand’s history in a press release.

“This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” the Dior rep said Thursday.

For Jones, the collab marks a continuation of the industry veteran’s inspiring dialogues with a number of pioneering voices of creativity.

Ahead of the announcement and Friday’s unveiling, Cactus Jack devotees were quick to note that Scott had recently been spotted in Paris rocking a previously unseen Dior jacket.

Also spotted ahead of the big reveal was James Blake, who tagged Dior in an Instagram Story update on Thursday:

This November, Scott fans will gather once again in Houston, Texas for the 2021 edition of the Astroworld Festival. While the festival sold out in less than an hour back in May (with more than 100,000 attendees expected), that aforementioned CACTI search—focused on tracking down hidden special edition cans that unlock tickets—could bring relief for those who missed out.