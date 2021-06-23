La Flame fans are being invited to track down special cans of CACTI that—in true Willy Wonka fashion—unlock tickets to the sold out 2021 edition of the Astroworld Festival.

Starting June 23, i.e. today, Travis Scott will release 100 signed cans of his CACTI agave spiked seltzer that unlock two tickets to the sold out 2021 Astroworld proceedings. The signed cans in question are limited edition Strawberry cans, all decorated in a custom Astroworld Festival-themed wrap designed by the Cactus Jack team. The cans will be hidden inside 9-count variety packs of CACTI on shelves at undisclosed retailers nationwide.

Those fortunate enough to happen upon one of the special cans will have the chance to claim their prize of a pair of tickets to Scott’s festival in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. For those who aren’t able to secure a winning CACTI can, there is also the option of entering to win digitally.

Image via CACTI

“Summer is back and all about going bigger,” Scott said. “We really wanted to do something special with CACTI for the fans who weren’t able to get their hands on Astroworld tickets. The winners are going to get the opportunity to vibe out with us at the festival and get a full-on immersive experience. We can’t wait to share this with them and everything else CACTI has planned for the rest of the year.”

In May, the 2021 Astroworld Festival sold out in under an hour with more than 100,000 total attendees now expected at this year’s throwdown. Notably, this under-an-hour sellout occurred prior to a full lineup being announced.

Scott’s CACTI, which marks a new venture with Anheuser-Busch, was first announced back in December.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into,” Scott said at the time. “Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

Image via Rayscorruptedmind/CACTI

A nationwide launch followed in March, resulting in—as expected with any La Flame project—the drink selling out in multiple locations in less than 24 hours.

“CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer hit shelves nationwide on Monday and is already selling out in thousands of stores across the country with DRINKCACTI.com selling out of all product in under 12 hours,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Complex at the time. “Stores have been reporting record breaking daily sales for a new product and restocks are currently taking place now. In Los Angeles, one grocery chain is showing that CACTI sold 4X more in a single day than the leading hard seltzer competitor sells at the store in a typical week.”