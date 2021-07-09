A bag big enough to carry a week’s supply of CACTI was seen being casually carried by Travis Scott earlier this week in New York City.

For bag aficionados, the bag itself is cause for further inquiry, as it’s both extremely massive in size and palpably rare to the point of being virtually nonexistent to the general public.

Christian Allaire, writing for Vogue, noted that the huge bag is indeed a (by comparison) seemingly oversized Hermès. More specifically, the style is known as Haut à courroies, which more storied Hermès appreciators will recognize as what the French luxury maker refers to as its “firstborn.”

The Haut à courroies was initially designed to meet the unique needs of those who needed to protect and transport saddles and riding boots at the beginning of the 20th century. In the decades since, as Scott demonstrated this week, the bag has taken on a new modern life as a versatile travel bag.