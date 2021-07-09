While we await word on the release of Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Nike Air Max 1 collaboration, alternate colorways of the project are already beginning to surface.

Scott was spotted around New York City wearing his Air Max 1 in a bright yellow colorway. The shoe appears to feature contrasting grey hits and red upper eyelets. Familiar Travis staples, such as fabric straps and the reverse Swoosh, are visible in the photos.

This isn’t the first time that there’s been a yellow variation of a Travis collab. In 2019, Scott created an unreleased yellow colorway of the Air Jordan 6. No other details, including a release date, for the second Air Max 1 colorway have been announced at the time of this writing.