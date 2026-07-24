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Drake and 21 Savage have truly given fans an album rollout to remember with their new collaborative full-length project 'Her Loss,' out Friday.Trace William Cowen
Kim K, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, and more celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and mourn the loss of former 'Vogue' editor André Leon Talley.tara mahadevan
Style
Billy Porter Criticizes ‘Vogue’ Cover of Harry Styles Wearing Dress: ‘All He Has to Do Is Be White and Straight'
Billy Porter offered his thoughts on Harry Styles' 'Vogue' cover, a year after the pop star became the first man to appear on the magazine cover solo.Brenton Blanchet
What's in the bag? Conceivably, just about anything could fit in the giant Hermès piece Travis Scott was spotted rocking in New York City this week.Trace William Cowen