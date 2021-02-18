The Weeknd hit another major career milestone when he performed at Super Bowl LV’s halftime show. And now, TMZ reports that the “Blindin Lights” singer got a new piece of jewelry to commemorate the moment.

Per the report, Cash— the co-founder of Abel Tesfaye’s record label XO—commissioned a custom Super Bowl ring for the occasion. While it isn’t an official championship ring like the ones that Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneer teammates will get, Abel’s is an original piece created by celebrity jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte.

Included in the ring is a big XO across the top, 16 carats of VVS diamonds, the words “World Champions,” and an image of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The ring also has The Weeknd’s name, the score from the game, the date, and the Pepsi logo, since it sponsored the halftime show. Cash also reportedly gifted the ring to Abel on his 31st birthday, which was on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

A few days after the performance, news surfaced that the halftime show is getting a 90-minute documentary from Showtime, which will be released later this year. The doc is set to look at the months of preparation leading up to the show, where Abel performed songs from his early career through to his highly-acclaimed album After Hours.